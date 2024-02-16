New York
a person stands by paintings
Photograph: By Olenka Kotyk | Sergio Farias stands in front of artwork at the gallery.

See 27 powerful works by Ukrainian artists at this NYC gallery show

The pieces exemplify the power and beauty of women.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
As Russia invaded Ukraine, many artists featured in this new gallery show faced the harrowing choice of abandoning their homes to seek safety. Like many other Ukrainians, some fled into the unknown. Despite the horrors and the hardships of the war, these artists persevered and created powerful new works that are now on display in Manhattan. 

"SHERO," a conceptual art show on view in Tribeca, includes 27 works by Ukrainian contemporary artists that exemplify the power and beauty of women. The show is on view through February 22 (11am-8pm daily) at 101 Reade St.

RECOMMENDED: The best museum exhibitions in NYC right now

"SHERO is not just an art exhibition; it's a profound exploration of the power and beauty inherent in women," the gallery's organizers said in a press release.

The show’s curators, Maria Manuylenko and Inna Pedan, chose works that covered a variety of styles, genres and techniques—expertly blending modern trends and Ukrainian ethnic traditions. The works explore the the vastness and depth of the female experience often through different and even conflicting angles.

SHERO is another step in Rukh Art Hub's plan to bring Ukrainian artists onto the global art scene and introduce international audiences to Ukrainian art and culture. The show is presented with the support of Razom for Ukraine, a charity organization that amplifies Ukrainian voices and helps families of Ukrainian soldiers.

The artists featured in the show are: Anna Bondar, Alexander Anokhin, Alina Anokhina, Anastasiia Podervianska, Artur Anokhin, Diana Ruban, Iryna Kalyuzhna, Julia Isabel, Kristina Otchich-Cherniak, Lina Chanturiia, Lucy Evans, Maria Kulikovska, Mariko Gelman, Nadine Kobylko, Maya Hayuk, Natalia Lugovskaya, Nina Murashkina, Polina Kuznetsova, Polina Verbitska, Kateryna Reznichenko, Tata Kolesnik, Tetiana Albitska, Kostomarova, Tetiana Malinovska, Valeria Buchuk, Yevhehii Shapovalov, Yuliia Poliakova, and Yurii Kokh.  

Each of these artists shares gripping stories through their work. For example, Kulikovska, a sculptor, hails from Crimea and has twice become a refugee from Russian forces. As for Malinovska, she balances her work with raising five children; she's participated in nearly 100 projects as an artist and curator. 

"SHERO encapsulates the indomitable spirit of women, highlighting their ability to find joy amidst personal and global tragedies, their strength to achieve the seemingly impossible, and the transformative power of bringing new life into the world," event organizers say. "It stands as an art manifesto, echoing the invincible power of women through the diverse voices of artists with varying backgrounds, views, and techniques."

