See 5,000 animal-themed jack-o'-lanterns at the Bronx Zoo this fall

After the sun goes down, the Bronx Zoo will light up this fall with more than 5,000 animal-themed jack-o’-lanterns in incredible displays. Officially called Pumpkin Nights, this festivity is back for its second year after a popular debut in 2023.

Expect to see intricately carved jack-o'-lanterns set up in different animal ecosystem scenes, such as the Amazon rainforest, Himalayas, Congo, bioluminescent deep-sea, an African Savanna waterhole and many more. Pumpkin Nights will be held on select dates from September 26 through October 27 with tickets on sale here.

RECOMMENDED: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze returns in September with dazzling new attractions

This year's festivities include an expanded and enhanced jack-o'-lantern trail that stretches for half a mile. As you walk through the experience, you'll be met with atmospheric sounds, music, costumed characters, fog, bubbles and colored lights. Last year's carved creations included a furry bear, a wrinkly elephant and a dramatically decorated leopard.

Photograph: Courtesy Bronx Zoo

If you feel inspired by the artistry, you can check out live pumpkin carving sessions to see how the pros do it.

Other activities at this family-friendly event include wildlife theater experiences, outdoor games, food trucks, face painting, trivia and photo opps. Just keep in mind that the experience does not include animal exhibits. All animal exhibits close at the end of daytime park hours.

Photograph: Courtesy Bronx Zoo

Pumpkin Nights will be held Thursdays-Sundays, September 26 through October 27, from 7-10pm. Starting October 17, entry will begin at 6:30pm. Tickets cost $34.95 for ages 12 and up on Thursdays and Sundays; $36.95 on Fridays and Saturdays. For kids ages 3-12, tickets cost $24.95 on Thursdays and Sundays; $26.96 on Fridays and Saturdays. Get tickets here.