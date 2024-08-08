The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze returns in September with dazzling new attractions

Carving a jack-o'-lantern may be a time-honored American tradition for many, but nobody—and we mean nobody—does pumpkin carving quite like Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. Every fall, pumpkins aplenty decorate two locations of this festive, family-friendly attraction. This year promises thousands of intricately carved jack-o'-lanterns in mesmerizing displays, plus dazzling new experiences in honor of the event's founding 20 years ago.

When is the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze?

Blaze: Hudson Valley runs at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson in Westchester County from September 13 through November 17. Blaze: Long Island runs at Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage, Long Island from October 4 through November 3. Tickets are on sale now with adult prices starting at $20.

What are the best things to see at the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze?

No matter which location you choose, you can expect to be wowed by the installations. Past experiences have included a pumpkin bridge, a pumpkin arch, a pumpkin ferris wheel, a pumpkin Nessie, a pumpkin Statue of Liberty, a pumpkin circus, a pumpkin carousel, pumpkin artworks, the list goes on. Many are real pumpkins, while some are "Funkins," meaning artificial pumpkins, but all are individually hand-carved on site by the Blaze team.

Photograph: Angie Gaul / Courtesy Historic Hudson Valley

Synchronized lighting and an original soundtrack complement the walk-through activity, making for a truly immersive experience. You can buy a cup of cider, hot cocoa or a pumpkin beer on the way in, along with plenty of snacks.

How much are Blaze: Long Island tickets?

Adult tickets on Long Island start at $32; kids tickets cost $10.

At the Blaze: Long Island outpost, see a Long Island Hall of Fame, which celebrates local legends like Billy Joel, Joan Jett, Sue Bird, Dr. J, Jerry Seinfeld, and Natalie Portman. There's even a pumpkin lighthouse, which looks like the Montauk Point Lighthouse, featuring a blazing beacon of illuminated pumpkins.

Photograph: Courtesy Historic Hudson Valley

How much are Blaze: Hudson Valley tickets?

Admission to Blaze: Hudson Valley starts at $32/adult, but you can score $20 tickets on select weekday evenings after 8pm. Tavern admission costs extra.

n honor of 20 years at Blaze: Hudson Valley, the Historic Hudson Valley team is unveiling a giant Kraken rising from the Croton River and a pumpkin birthday cake. There's also a new VIP speakeasy along the pumpkin trail called The Gourd & Goblet Tavern. Situated in an 18th-century inn, the speakeasy serves up snacks, cocktails, and mocktails and offers tavern games.

Photograph: Tom Nycz / Courtesy Historic Hudson Valley

In addition to Blaze activities, there's more to do in the setting of Washington Irving's Sleepy Hollow. Take a tour of Sunnyside, Irving's 19th-century home, while getting goosebumps as you listen to a master storyteller and hear live music. Or check out music, magic and a twilight tour at Philipsburg Manor where you may even see the headless horseman. Here's more info on those creepy activities.

While these events offer a ton of fall fun, they also support Historic Hudson Valley, the Tarrytown-based private, non-profit educational organization that produces all of these events at the National Historic Landmarks it owns and operates.