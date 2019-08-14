See a dazzling Sturgeon Moon in NYC this week

If you were lucky enough to catch the Perseid meteor shower earlier this week, New York stargazers should be over the moon to hear that a beautiful Sturgeon Moon will follow it.

We are treated with a full moon every month when it aligns directly opposite the sun. August’s full moon is set to happen at 8:29am on August 15, according to experts. To catch the moon in its orange and red wholesome beauty, you are going to want to look for it closer to twilight when it's near the horizon. That’s a little bit before 6am and a little after 8:20pm on Thursday, August 15. On Friday, have your cameras ready by 6:56am and 8:50pm. Good thing the moon will still seem 100% full to our human eyes a day before and after Thursday. The best time to snap a photo will be on a night with clear skies. August’s full moon will rise in Aquarius (for those astronomy lovers).

Why the Sturgeon Moon? Back in the day, Native American tribes named the months according to seasons. The full moon for August was called the Sturgeon Moon because of giant sturgeon swimming in abundance in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain during this time.

If you go out to gaze at the sky this week, don't forget to share your photos with us by tagging #TimeOutNewYork.