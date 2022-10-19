See free Halloween movies at these NYC parks every weekend this month

As part of the city's Movies Under the Stars program, parks around town will be screening spooky Halloween films alongside family-friendly classics and newer productions throughout the month of October.

In total, New Yorkers will get to catch over 150 flicks around all five boroughs—completely gratis. Standouts include Hocus Pocus (an apt entry considering the sequel just dropped on Disney+), The Addams Family, Beetlejuice and the chilling, rated-R Nope.

Although reserved seating will be available for seniors and people with disabilities, guests are welcome to bring their own food and chairs to enjoy the screenings comfortably.

We're particularly delighted by this initiative because, although outdoor movie screenings in NYC are fairly common throughout the warmer months, we can't seem to enjoy the form as the weather turns colder—and there's just something about catching a Halloween movie while breathing in some fresh New York air that makes the entire experience even more exciting.

Check out the full Movies Under the Stars schedule right here. Below, some of the most exciting upcoming screenings on deck:

Friday, October 21 from 6:15pm-8:15pm: Hocus Pocus at Lawn Area in Francis Lewis Park in Queens

Friday, October 21 from 6:15pm-9:15pm: Monster University at Playground in Bloomingdale Park in Staten Island

Friday, October 21 from 7pm-9pm: Book of Life at Pool Deck in Highbridge Park in Manhattan

Friday, October 21 from 7pm-9:30pm: Encanto at Gymnasium in Sorrentino Recreation Center in Queens

Saturday, October 22 from 6:15pm-8:30pm: Where the Wild Things Are at the entrance of 155th Street and 32nd Avenue

Saturday, October 22 from 6:15pm-9:15pm: Casper at Ballfields in Midland Field in Staten Island

Friday, October 28 from 6pm-8:30pm: The Addams Family at the entrance of Colden Street and elder Avenue in Kissena Corridor Park in Queens

Friday, October 28 from 6pm-9pm: Beetlejuice at Media Lab

Friday, October 28 from 6:30pm-10pm: Addams Family 2 at the Amphitheater in Playground 52 LII in the Bronx

Sunday, October 29 from 6pm-9pm: Coco at Faber Park Recreation Center in Staten Island

Sunday, October 29 from 6pm-7:30pm: Twitches at Herbert Von King Park in Brooklyn

Sunday, October 29 from 7:30pm-9:45pm: Nope at Herbert Von King Park in Brooklyn