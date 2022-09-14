Add this one to your fall bucket list: Get into the fall spirit by seeing if you can navigate this three-acre corn maze at a farm in Queens.

Called The Amazing Maize Maze, this plant puzzle at the Queens County Farm Museum lives up to the hype. This year, the maze pays homage to Georgia O’Keeffe’s iconic “Ram’s Head, Blue Morning Glory” painting, and it was developed in collaboration with Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.

Photograph: Courtesy of Queens County Farm Museum

To solve the maze, you’ll have to twist and turn through three acres of densely planted corn crops. The process begins with a Stalk Talk to help you get oriented, then you’ll get a puzzle-style game board to assist with navigation. Keep an eye out for secret mailboxes along the way with educational clues. If you successfully complete the maze, you’ll be rewarded with a spectacular 360-degree view of the labyrinth from the Victory Bridge.

If you’re really brave, test your wits at the Maze by Moonlight on Saturdays, October 15 and 22 or Thursdays, October 20 and 27.

Once you solve the puzzle, treat yourself to something from the farm store as a prize. Check out the farmstand, historic buildings, greenhouse, livestock, and orchard while you’re there. Queens County Farm Museum is New York City’s largest remaining tract of undisturbed farmland, and it’s now celebrating 325 years.

The maze is open on Fridays (noon-4:30pm), Saturdays (11am-4:30pm), and Sundays (11am-4:30pm) from September 16 through October 29. It’s also open Monday, October 10 (11am- 4:30pm). Pricing is $12 for adults and $8 for kids — get your tickets here.

Find The Amazing Maize Maze at Queens County Farm Museum (73-50 Little Neck Parkway; Floral Park, NY 11004).