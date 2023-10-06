See incredible floral sculptures inspired by global destinations at Hudson Yards

Floral mannequins depict countries from Mexico to Australia to Japan and more.

Red carnations, purple hydrangeas, orange dahlias and pink roses have transformed into larger-than-life sculptures depicting destinations from across the globe in a new exhibition at Hudson Yards. The free show called "VOYAGE" is now on view through October 15.

Sixteen mannequins portray iconic global destinations including Mexico, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Australia, West Africa, Japan, Scotland, China, India, Brazil, Italy, France, England, Spain, Greece and Canada. The exhibit draws on timeliness monuments, diverse traditions, festivals and fashions to whisk visitors across the globe.

World-renowned bespoke floral show company, Fleurs de Villes, created the show in partnership with local NYC florists, as it has for the past several years. Last year's show honored remarkable women.

Photograph: Courtesy of Fleurs de Villes VOYAGE

"We are excited to return to our New York City home at Hudson Yards with our latest show — Fleurs de Villes VOYAGE — taking people on a floral journey of discovery to iconic global destinations," Karen Marshall, co-founder of Fleurs de Villes Inc, said in a press release. "Flowers have the ability to connect people from around the world and promote cultural understanding. This fresh flower exhibition will do just that!"

Photograph: Courtesy of Fleurs de Villes VOYAGE

Local florists put their skills to the test to decorate the 10-foot-tall mannequins. Participating florists include: Florals by Olga, Cecilia Hill Floral Design, EMY Custom Flowers LLC, House of Bernal, Garddirani, Picaso USA, Jennifer Designs, Lianna Nelson, Lorena Eni Flowers, Piropo Flowers, Polycarp Flowers, Raven Hollow Guild Inc., Stellar Style Events LLC, Yours Truly Flowers, Matthew Dorman, and Austin Blake Conlee.

Photograph: By Patricia Brochu / Courtesy of Fleurs de Villes VOYAGE

In addition to admiring the feats of floral finery, visitors can take a workshop with a local floral artist (get tickets here), grab a floral-inspired cocktail at Queensyard, and book a floral-themed dinner at Estiatorio Milos. Plus, pick up a ballot at the concierge desk to vote for your favorite.

Find "VOYAGE" on Level 1 of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. It's on view Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm through October 15.