What does Jimmy Fallon dream about? Coming up with bits for The Tonight Show? Rocking out with his band, The Roots? Or perhaps something more sinister?

At this new Halloween experience called Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares, you can peek inside the mind of the renowned host. This haunted maze experience at Rockefeller Center is open now with 10 chilling rooms, each featuring one of Jimmy Fallon’s spine-tingling nightmares. Tickets are on sale now for about $37/person.

RECOMMENDED: The best Halloween events for 2024 in NYC

The maze features a cornfield with killer scarecrows, an abandoned subway with not-so-human-like creatures, and even a performance from a zombie boy band, making for a truly thrilling evening. Those brave enough to enter can expect an immersive experience with terrifying sets, practical effects and scares behind every corner. The concept came directly from the mind of Jimmy Fallon with help from NBC Universal and Halloween Horror Nights.

Photograph: Courtesy of NBC Universal

"Tonightmares has got everything you need to get supremely frightened this Halloween," Fallon said in a press release. "I’m not saying it has killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. But… it has… killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. Spoiler alert."

As you find your way through the labyrinth, you'll meet an array of sinister characters—a diabolical mad scientist, malfunctioning murder robots, a terrifying werewolf and other nightmarish creatures. "Each room is more horrifying than the last, with unnerving surprises lurking around every corner," event organizers promise.

Photograph: Courtesy of NBC Universal

Prepare to spend about 10 minutes inside the maze where you'll experience strobe effects, loud noises, gore and creepy imagery.

It’s so scary, in fact, that Tonightmares is not recommended for children under the age of 14. While you’re there, leave the scaring to the staff; costumes and costume masks are not allowed. The experience is available on select nights from 5 to 11pm through October 31. Find it at 630 5th Avenue inside Rockefeller Center.

Before you know it, it'll be time for Christmas cheer to take over Rockefeller Center, so go have some scary fun while spooky season reigns. If you're looking for more Halloween fun, there's another nightmare-inspired experience at Mercer Labs in Lower Manhattan. Plus, here's our full list of Halloween activities.