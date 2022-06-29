See inside the behind-the-scenes 'Walking Dead’ exhibit now open in NYC

NYC has been invaded by an army of zombies with an exhibit spotlighting AMC Networks' The Walking Dead.

Open as of June 25 at the Museum of the Moving Image, "Living with The Walking Dead" features original costumes and props, concept art, storyboards, scripts and prosthetic makeup material that highlight the show’s origins, production and impact. It'll also has multiple screening series and public events over a six-month span for those interested in the show and learning more about behind the scenes. All in all, there are 500 objects including more than 300 props and production materials to see.

"Living with The Walking Dead," through its artifacts and screenings discusses the issues at the heart of the series—the related threats of the murderous undead and the collapse of the social order and the cinematic and literary antecedents of The Walking Dead, including the Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, and present the unique innovations that the AMC Networks' series has contributed.

The show, which is entering its final season this fall, premiered on Halloween night in 2010 as the No. 1 cable series launch of all time and is the most-watched series in cable history, according to AMC Networks. It's also resulted in its own universe, including Talking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, two spinoffs planned for 2023, and a forthcoming episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Below, photos from the exhibit showcase costumes and gory special effects makeup and prosthetics from the show:

"It’s wonderful to be once again partnering with AMC Networks, this time to present an exhibition devoted to the long-running original series The Walking Dead," said Carl Goodman, MoMI's executive director. "More than just a television show, it is a cultural phenomenon that is adored by legions of fans, who celebrate the innovative, engaging, and immersive world that its makers have built, and for its diverse cast of characters. The exhibition will bleed outward from our temporary exhibitions gallery and into our theaters, classrooms, and other public spaces."

The exhibition is accompanied by a series of screenings—"Films of the Dead: Romero & Co.," which pairs George A. Romero's iconic zombie films with contemporary films inspired by them; and from August 19 to September 11, "White Zombies: Nightmares of Empire" features 11 films that chart the zombie’s propensity to mirror the horrors of imperialism and a host of other anxieties from, miscegenation to war.

"Living with The Walking Dead" is on at the Museum of the Moving Image on through January 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.