See inside the exciting new nightlife venue opening beneath Webster Hall

A new nightlife venue called Deluxx Fluxx will take over the former Studio at Webster Hall location, a 4,200-square-foot space beneath the famed music venue in the East Village, inspired by early arcades, punk rock, hip-hop and graffiti culture.

When it opens on Friday, September 23, the venue will bring "an immersive visual and audial art space and arcade" that promises to reinvigorate the artist-centric venues that defined New York City nightlife in the early 2000s. Part interactive art project and part performance venue, expect live entertainment, DJs, pinball machines, "artfully weird" video games, custom video work, costumed performers, floor-to-ceiling blacklight art interiors and a day-glo design palette. Some of the arcade games offer their own New York City flair, like Crown Heights King where pigeons battle to be the king of the neighborhood.

Deluxx Fluxx is the brainchild of Brooklyn-based artist duo FAILE (Patrick McNeil and Patrick Miller) in partnership with restaurateurs Joe Robinson and Anthony Curis. The East Village venue will be Deluxx Fluxx's second location with its first located in Detroit. FAILE have also hosted temporary gallery installations in New York City and London.

Photograph: By Emmanuel Rosario / Courtesy of Deluxx Fluxx

'An indulgence of sensation'

“Deluxx Fluxx has always been an indulgence of sensation. A place to find another reality through art, music, games, drinks and dance. An opportunity to open your eyes anew and be mesmerized," the artist duo said in a statement. "New York City has been a muse of ours for the last 20 years. We’re so excited to be part of the incredible legacy of Webster Hall as a venue for arts and entertainment and bring to life the world of Deluxx Fluxx."

The artists have built their career on blurring the boundaries between fine art, urban art and popular culture.

“A lot of the parties that used to happen in this space were legendary. They had that kinetic energy that really feels like the New York of years ago. Celebrated DJs in the hip hop scene like Just Blaze and Funkmaster Flex packed the house every Thursday. Va$htie used to throw an epic party here called 1992. It’s one of those parties that still gets talked about, six years later,” Brendan Asante, director of programming at Deluxx Fluxx, said in a press release, adding that the venue taps into that nostalgia.

See it all under lights by renowned experimental lighting designer Andi Watson and sip on a drink from the beverage program led by restaurateur Joe Robinson.

Photograph: By Emmanuel Rosario / Courtesy of Deluxx Fluxx

On the schedule

Here's the lineup for the opening weekend:

1992 with Va$htie and special guests

Friday, September 23, 10pm – 4am

DJ Moma and friends

Saturday, September 24, 10pm – 4am

Here's the full schedule of upcoming events.

Deluxx Fluxx is located at 125 East 11th Street in New York City. Hours of operation are Thursday through Saturday from 10pm to 4am as of Friday, September 23.