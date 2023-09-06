See inside the Swedish candy paradise that just opened on the Upper East Side

The Upper East Side just got a little sweeter as Swedish candy company BonBon opened its newest store there today. Chocolates, gummy candies and licorice fill the jewel box shop from floor to ceiling, all neatly arranged on custom-made wooden shelving.

Guests are invited into the shop where they can grab a golden-colored scoop and fill a pastel pink bag with their favorite sweet treats. Find BonBon on Lexington Avenue between 82nd and 83rd Street open daily from 10am to midnight.

RECOMMENDED: A first look at the over-the-top pink paradise that is NYC’s new Malibu Barbie Cafe

This is the third location for BonBon, joining its original shop on the Lower East Side and its second store in Williamsburg. Each one brings its own flavor and flair, but they're all dedicated to serving up glorious goodies gorgeously wrapped in pastel pink bags and boxes. All the candies are imported directly from Sweden.

Photograph: Courtesy of BonBon | The exterior of the UES store.

At BonBon, the candies become a decoration of sorts. Each candy gets its own clear bin, setting up a visual palette that's as much a treat for the eyes as it is for the tastebuds. Pink strawberry twists, yellow sour lemon lips, black licorice rolls, pillowy marshmallow candies and cocoa-colored milk chocolate disks create a rainbow of colors beckoning all with a sweet tooth.

In addition to the pick-and-mix sweets, BonBon also created its own line of Swedish fish candies with five flavors: Sour Wild Strawberry, Sweet Wild Strawberry, Sour Elderflower, Sour Blackberry and Sour Peach. Each flavor is packaged in a charming hand-illustrated bag with vintage vibes.

Photograph: Courtesy of BonBon | A peek inside the UES store.

With a passion for sweet treats, friends and fellow Swedes Selim Adira, Bobby Persson and Leo Schaltz founded the company. In Sweden, candy is a pretty big deal, especially on the weekends as children there traditionally only eat candy on Saturdays. There's even a word for it: Lördagsgodis, which translates to Saturday sweets, as the BBC explains.

"For the owners, candy is a way of life," a spokesperson for the shop said. "The owners are Swedish, and Swedes consume the most candy out of any country in the entire world."

Photograph: Courtesy of BonBon | The shop's owners Selim Adira, Bobby Persson and Leo Schaltz

But if you need a candy fix any time during the week, BonBon delivers—literally. In addition to the in-person stores which are open late into the night, the shop also offers an e-commerce platform and it's available on major delivery apps.