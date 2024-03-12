See inside the ultra bougie wellness retreat that just opened an hour north of NYC

The Ranch in the Hudson Valley is unlike anything you've seen around here before.

A one-hour car ride north of Manhattan, nestled in the green, luscious and oxygen-filled Hudson Valley, curious (and financially stable) New Yorkers will find The Ranch, a new ultra-luxurious wellness retreat set to debut on April 15.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Ranch Hudson Valley

The first East Coast outpost of the popular destination (The Ranch Malibu has been welcoming guests for over 10 years now), The Ranch seems to cater to a specific kind of New Yorker: affluent, sure, but one who is also all-in when it comes to the sort of "new age," meditation-prone therapies that have gained momentum in the past few years.

Booking a stay at The Ranch, in fact, amounts to more than a standard hotel visit, involving daily group hikes, an exercise regimen, specific dietary restrictions and an overall devotion to, well, all things wellness—all within absolutely magnificent settings.

The building itself has a fascinating history. The property was originally erected in the early 1900s by JP Morgan for his daughter, who married the great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton, per local newspaper Daily Voice. It was known as the Table Rock Estate until it sold in 1941 to Ukrainian nuns who used it as a Catholic school. The Ranch team bought it in 2023 for $11 million, Daily Voice reported.

Lakefront luxury

Driving up to The Ranch doesn't feel much different than a visit to any other upstate home—until you reach the front of the property, a majestic 1904 lakefront mansion of over 40,000 square feet sitting on 200 acres of land.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Ranch Hudson Valley

Guests can book one of 25 rooms, each one exuding the sort of calm that the program as a whole seeks to impart. Think neutral colored design pieces, fireplaces and cozy beds. The dwellings are intended to feel more like a guest room at a friend's house than a typical hotel chamber.

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

In addition to the guest rooms, the mansion boasts a number of common areas: a gym, a light-filled dining room, a game room and a living room. Even more exercise space and an indoor pool are found in a separate, 5,000-square-foot structure near the outdoor pool that is open seasonally.

Targeted programming

There are two types of programs that folks can sign up for: a three-night stay (Monday night through Thursday) and a four-night option (Thursday night through Monday). Depending on the program you choose and the time of year that you're planning on visiting, total prices range between $2,575 and $6,900.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Ranch Hudson Valley

The costly price tag will allow you to join training and core-focused fitness classes, restorative yoga or meditation sessions, two-to-four hours long daily hikes (which the destination is known for) and more. With their blend of upbeat affirmation and chill vibes, the fitness teachers fall somewhere between Peloton instructor and yoga guru.

Perhaps most exciting, though, is that no matter what type of program you opt for, you'll receive a complimentary massage per day and laundry service.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Ranch Hudson Valley

For an additional fee, you will also get to make use of restorative amenities like a hot and cold plunge, colon hydrotherapy, IV therapy, infrared sauna and energy healing.

Food for the soul

When it comes to wellness, meal plans are just as important as exercise routines—and the staff at The Ranch is well aware of that.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Ranch Hudson Valley

On site, guests will only be offered plant-based meals made with ingredients sourced from local, organic farms. While the food is delicious, don't expect the type of indulgent meals of a typical vacation. Instead, the dishes are kept light, with options like a taco salad in a jar, a falafel salad, and an acai bowl.

"This nutrient rich food fuels your active days, promotes weight loss and builds a healthier mind and body," The Ranch promises on its website.

The business recently made a major departure from its typical plans by adding coffee to the menu.

One more thing: you'll be enjoying all meals as a group, "fostering deeper connections among guests and enhancing the experience," reads an official press release.

How... not New York?