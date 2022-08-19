Photograph: By Alice Gao / Courtesy of Penny Williamsburg | A first look inside Penny Williamsburg, NYC's newest hotel.

Before you even check-in, art will greet you when you step foot inside this plush new hotel in Brooklyn.

The ground floor of Penny Williamsburg, which debuted with a soft opening yesterday, showcases the work of under-recognized artists and supports the local arts community.

The hotel also features an in-room and public space art program in collaboration with two local, non-profit community arts organizations—LAND Gallery and Pure Vision Arts—that provide resources, studio space and representation to artists with developmental disabilities. Plus, the hotel donates a dollar from each reservation to the groups.

Continuing with its art theme, the hybrid Penny Williamsburg is part hotel and part housing for graduate students in partnership with Bard College, a school known for its liberal arts education and focus on fine and performing arts.

The artful theme extends to the hotel's lush foliage designed by Verdant, a Brooklyn-based landscape design studio. Look for cascading greenery on the exterior façade, a terrace meadow, and plants in every guest room.

Photograph: Courtesy of Penny Williamsburg | What's next for Penny Williamsburg's rooftop.

Get a room—literally

Speaking of guest rooms, each of the 118 rooms offers residential views of Williamsburg, a selection of art books curated by The Strand, hardwood floors, and a kitchenette. Rooms start at around $200.

There’s more fun to come as work is underway on a jungle-inspired rooftop welcoming guests and locals. The rooftop will offer panoramic views of the Williamsburg skyline, a casual menu, craft cocktails, a custom built-in DJ kiosk, and space for live music, performances, and cultural events. It’s expected to open in early 2023.

As for the hotel’s name, it’s an homage to “a small dog with a big personality.” Naturally, there’s a portrait of Penny, created by Michelle Devereux, emblazoned on a flag hanging outside of the front door.

Penny Williamsburg is the brainchild of Sydell Group, who are known for beloved hotel brands including NoMad, LINE, and Freehand properties.