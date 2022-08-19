[title]
Before you even check-in, art will greet you when you step foot inside this plush new hotel in Brooklyn.
The ground floor of Penny Williamsburg, which debuted with a soft opening yesterday, showcases the work of under-recognized artists and supports the local arts community.
The hotel also features an in-room and public space art program in collaboration with two local, non-profit community arts organizations—LAND Gallery and Pure Vision Arts—that provide resources, studio space and representation to artists with developmental disabilities. Plus, the hotel donates a dollar from each reservation to the groups.
RECOMMENDED: The best hotels in NYC
Continuing with its art theme, the hybrid Penny Williamsburg is part hotel and part housing for graduate students in partnership with Bard College, a school known for its liberal arts education and focus on fine and performing arts.
The artful theme extends to the hotel's lush foliage designed by Verdant, a Brooklyn-based landscape design studio. Look for cascading greenery on the exterior façade, a terrace meadow, and plants in every guest room.
Get a room—literally
Speaking of guest rooms, each of the 118 rooms offers residential views of Williamsburg, a selection of art books curated by The Strand, hardwood floors, and a kitchenette. Rooms start at around $200.
There’s more fun to come as work is underway on a jungle-inspired rooftop welcoming guests and locals. The rooftop will offer panoramic views of the Williamsburg skyline, a casual menu, craft cocktails, a custom built-in DJ kiosk, and space for live music, performances, and cultural events. It’s expected to open in early 2023.
View this post on Instagram
As for the hotel’s name, it’s an homage to “a small dog with a big personality.” Naturally, there’s a portrait of Penny, created by Michelle Devereux, emblazoned on a flag hanging outside of the front door.
Penny Williamsburg is the brainchild of Sydell Group, who are known for beloved hotel brands including NoMad, LINE, and Freehand properties.