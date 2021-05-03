The 46th Annual Macy's Flower Show has extended to Herald Square Park for the first time ever!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Opening day at Macy's Flower Show® Give. Love. Believe. at Macy's Herald Square on May 02, 2021 in New York City. Macy’s Flower Show runs Sunday May, 2 to Sunday, May 16. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

As the city’s tulips and cherry blossoms fade, New Yorkers are on the hunt for a new way to get their floral fix in the city. Enter: The 46th Annual Macy’s Flower Show.

While the streets of midtown are far less populated than they were a few years ago, they now have some new additions to boast about—thousands of vibrant blooms. The flowers are part of this year’s annual showcase of floral creativity at Macy’s which opened on Sunday.

Photograph: Courtesy Eugene Gologursky

The show’s theme this year is Give. Love. Bloom. and it’s meant to serve as an uplifting beacon of hope after a tough year with birds, butterflies and colorful installations creating a cheerful scene. The show is taking over the store, its windows and even the nearby Herald Square Park.

“The 2021 Macy’s Flower Show will feature magnificently landscaped gardens inspired by the feeling of hope for a brighter year ahead,” said Rick Pomer, the creative director of Macy’s Flower Show, in a statement. “Give. Love. Bloom. will awe spectators, kicking off the spring season with an immersive, floral spectacular that will delight the senses. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and pedestrians to our magical floral oasis where the resilient spirit of the city will be in full bloom.”

You can expect to find the floral displays in a number of unexpected locations and configurations in this year’s show which will be on display through May 16. Millions of live flowers, plants and trees from all over the world will be on display at the store, and they’ll be found on countertops, in display windows and in bridges, columns and topiaries.

Highlights of this year’s show (which has extended into Herald Square Park for the first time ever!) are below:

The Kaleidoscope of Courage: "Life grows on! This year’s show takes flight with a cluster of colorful butterflies fluttering under an aerial trellis of weeping pink cherry trees, colorama dracaena & rose red caladium."

The Basking Butterfly Bridge: "Visitors can’t miss the larger-than-life butterfly with its gilded wings spread wide to reveal a body of bright blue delphinium, resting on a bridge blossoming with flowering almonds and lemon cypress."

The Aviary of Aspiration: "In this sky-high garden, guests can spot birds perched around a brilliant birdcage bursting with colorful orchids, bromeliads and succulents surrounded by bridges flourishing with flora."

The Dragonfly Dreamscape: "A dynamic dragonfly with wings of gold hovers on a bridge overflowing with gorgeous greenery dappled with red ranunculus, blue hydrangea and aromatic lavender."

The Open Nest Mobiles: "Twirling overhead as spectators explore the show are intricate mobiles carrying cheerful clusters of yellow alstroemeria, orange roses & pink snapdragons."

The Positivity Promenade: "Found on the store’s mezzanine, the butterfly lattice garden with bunches of echinacea & wisteria gives a bird’s eye view of this year’s Macy’s Flower Show while offering a peaceful moment for reflection.

The Conservatory: "An interactive floral destination awaits as guests are invited to snap a selfie in front of living flower walls, pose for the perfect “wing shot,” check out the Designer Spotlight Series arrangements, and visit the interactive Believe wall."

Specialty Gardens: "Golden butterflies perch on DINO, Sinclair Oil’s gleaming green Apatosaurus, as it towers over a colorful bed of yellow echinacea with light pink spikes of safari rose aloe and evergreen mugo pine. In a heart-warming scene from Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, majestic metallic elephants enjoy family time at the watering hole surrounded by bright orange clivia, fiery red begonias and lush ponytail palms."

