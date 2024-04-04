New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Statue of Liberty lightning strike
Photograph: Shutterstock

See lightning strike the Statue of Liberty during yesterday’s crazy storm

The photo is truly mesmerizing.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Although today's forecast looks slightly better than yesterday's, we're technically still in the midst of the "long duration storm system" that Governor Kathy Hochul warned residents about earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dan Martland (@dantvusa)

Social media is filled with posts depicting the severity of yesterday's rain—from flooded subways to power outages and more—but we found one specific photo taken by the Statue of Liberty that truly knocked us off our feet.

In the picture, taken by photographer Dan Martland and posted on Instagram, a lightning bolt seems to directly hit (or, honestly, come out of), Lady Liberty's torch.

Martland was able to catch the happening from a bunch of different perspectives, as seen in the carousel of photos he posted, each one cooler than the one before.

One of the pro's followers commented on the post, specifically asking Martland how he captured the event.

"I usually track the weather with apps and head out if it's looking good," he responded. "I've had times where I've been out for eight hours and got nothing. Today was only an hour. The storm passed pretty quick. And the apps showed that there was no more cells coming my way. [...] These are still. I use a lightning trigger."

Whatever he did, the results are awesome!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.