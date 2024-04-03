New Yorkers, brace yourselves for a ‘long duration storm system’

It feels like it's been raining for days and, unfortunately, we're here to tell you that it's not going to get any nicer outside any time soon. Governor Kathy Hochul has actually issued a travel advisory through tomorrow night as heavy rain continues to pour down on us.

Specifically warning about a “long duration storm system,” the governor’s advisory mentions that New York City, Long Island and the lower mid-Hudson region should expect flooding and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour that could very well lead to power outages all through tomorrow night.

A total of two to three inches of rain is forecast across the region today through Thursday. Locally heavy rain will be possible at times, mainly Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.



High Wind Watch 11 AM, 4/3 to 5 AM, 4/4: Expect 25-35mph winds & gusts up to 60mph. — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) April 2, 2024

“Despite early signs of spring, we are closely monitoring a storm system that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain and gale force winds to parts of our state,” Governor Hochul said in an official statement. “It is critical that New Yorkers monitor their local forecasts and take proper precautions as the weather unfolds. I have directed state agencies to make the necessary preparations and to engage with local partners as we prepare for the conditions to come.”

The National Weather Service has joined in on the fun, issuing a coastal flood advisory for Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island starting at 2pm today through 7am tomorrow.

There isn't much more to say other than stay safe and, perhaps, stay home. If you're really itching to go out, though, check out our guide to the best things to do on a rainy day in NYC.

According to the experts, next week should actually feel more like spring. You'll find us sitting on our couch, wishing warmer and dryer weather into being until then.