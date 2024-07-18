See NYC in a whole new light at this colorful new experience at Edge

The views at Edge, the highest sky deck in the western hemisphere, are always stunning, but now they’re even more beautiful thanks to an eye-catching new activation.

This highly Instagrammable exhibit called “SHADES” features transparent colors in both the indoor and outdoor areas of Edge. On the outdoor deck, see how the perspective changes as you look through the clear glass versus the colorful panels. Inside, peek through colorful panels that make an adorable photo-op. “SHADES” is on view through September and is included with admission.

RECOMMENDED: Incredible immersive experiences to do in NYC right now

The exhibition encourages visitors to consider the view more carefully. It shows how changing our vantage point to subtract certain wavelengths of light shows the world saturated in entirely new hues. Even for longtime New Yorkers who have seen the skyline thousands of times, the experience offers a fresh perspective on the city.

Photograph: Courtesy of Edge

"These stunning visuals offer a perfect photo opportunity for visitors looking to capture unique and eye-catching moments against the backdrop of the New York City skyline," Edge officials said in a press release.

If you haven't visited Edge, expect to be dazzled. The deck rises 1,131 feet in the air and extends out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards. Edge features a spectacular outdoor viewing area with its breathtaking glass floor, angled glass walls, and outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors.

Photograph: Courtesy of Edge

“SHADES” was created in partnership with the experiential designers at Makeout. It’s available to anyone with a ticket to Edge.

The exhibition is presented in partnership with La Roche-Posay, an expert in advanced UV protection. As an added perk, visitors will get samples of the brand's Anthelios sun care products along with sun safety information. The exhibit reinforces La Roche-Posay's 2024 sunscreen campaign that aims to make "Every Day A Sunscreen Day" and to raise awareness of sun-safe behaviors to help reduce the risk of skin cancer.