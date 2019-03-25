Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right See photos of this year's galactic Macy's Flower Show display
See photos of this year's galactic Macy's Flower Show display

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday March 25 2019, 1:01pm

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

This year's Macy's Flower Show is out of this world! No, really.

The 45th annual, jaw-dropping event opened at Macy's Herald Square on Sunday, and this year's theme is Journey to Paradisios. Translation? It's a celestial dream that gives visitors a flora-filled representation of outer space. The flower arrangements and shrubs are placed amid sci-fi embellishments like planets, rocket ships, friendly extraterrestrials—yes, the department store has been invaded by cute aliens—and other astrological wonders that will leave you feeling like you've entered another universe. 

The installation includes more than 5,000 species of plants, trees and flowers, many of which look as if they could be from another planet. The two-week show is open now through Sunday, April 7. It's completely free to enjoy, so take a moment to stop and smell the roses during your next shopping trip. To give you an idea of what you'll see, check out some of the photos we received from opening day. 

We bet it smells amazing in there. 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

  

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

