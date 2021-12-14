See renderings of the new international terminal opening at JFK Airport

After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to build a new international terminal at JFK Airport have officially resumed.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement earlier this week, revealing that the new $9.5 billion terminal is expected to be fully completed by 2030. Phase one of the project, which includes a new arrivals and departures hall and the first set of new gates, should be ready to go by 2026.

"As we recover from this pandemic, I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and streamlined experience, and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation hubs they deserve," said the Governor. "The time to get large infrastructure projects done is now and I'm committed to getting JFK's brand new Terminal One underway and completed as soon as possible."

The 2.4 million square-foot New Terminal One will be built on the sites of existing terminals 1, 2 and 3 beginning mid-2022. According to officials, the endeavor is slated to create over 10,000 jobs.

We're sure details about the new destination will shift in coming months, but, for now, New Yorkers and tourists passing through the space can expect to revel in new airy check-in halls, New York-inspired dining and retail amenities, lounges, an indoor green space and family-friendly accommodations.

Although President Joe Biden's recently passed historic infrastructure bill will surely directly impact New York, this specific project will actually be financed by a slew of private investors.

According to an official press release, the exciting venture also includes an upgrade to the roads, parking and utilities at the airport. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will be taking care of the latter assignments.

Check out some renderings of the New Terminal One right here:

Rendering: PANYNJ

Rendering: PANYNJ

Rendering: PANYNJ

Rendering: PANYNJ