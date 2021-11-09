Six ways the new infrastructure bill will directly impact New York

The United States House of Representatives passed a historic trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday that is guaranteed to impact the lives of all Americans as soon as the next few months, said President Joe Biden.

The new provision, which the President called a "once in a generation investment," includes budgets to improve bridges and roads around the country, expand broadband access, plus details involving electric vehicle infrastructure, water contamination, pollution and more.

Needless to say: this is a big deal. But how will our lives change in New York on a day-to-day basis? Here are six major ways that the bill will impact our city directly:

1. Our airports are finally getting a big upgrade

Approximately $295 million have been set aside for upgrades and repairs at John F. Kennedy Airport and an additional $150 million will go to LaGuardia Airport. Analyze the news alongside the $1.4 billion makeover that Newark Airport was the site of just a few years ago, and we dare say that New York will soon be on par with some of the most highly regarded travel hubs around the country. Let's say it together: it's about time.

2. Our water will (hopefully) be less contaminated

In an official press release, Senator Chuck Schumer has outlined the ways the state could use the money received from the historical law. When discussing New York's water system, the Senator explained that he expects to replace lead service lines and address the issues caused by emerging contaminants. ¸

3. The Second Avenue subway line will expand

Yes, we know, we've been talking about the Second Avenue subway line for a century—and we're back at it now. Although the line opened a while ago, plans to extend it have been stalled. Some of the money that the city will receive from the new bill will help resume those plans and extend the line to East Harlem.

4. Expect more electric car chargers all around town

A big portion of the package involves renewable energy and investments in electric cars. Overall, Americans will be delighted to know that a national network of electric car chargers is going to be put in place while plenty of public transportation options will be replaced by electric versions. Don't be surprised when you see Tesla chargers along New York highways while you're driving upstate. In total, the state will receive $142 million for these electric-related infrastructures.

5. You'll see more elevators at subway stations

Clearly, our subway system is begging for an upgrade and, although we will likely still need changes to be implemented, the bill is a good start. You'll see improvements all around but, among the specifics is a slew of new elevators all across subway stations.

6. You might start to enjoy riding Amtrak

Amtrak is set to receive a whopping $66 billion that will directly help finance the construction of new tunnels under the Hudson River. Some of that money will also fund competitive grants for a slew of other projects that have been in talks for years now.