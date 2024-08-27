See the new pedestrian path that will be built near the East River by the United Nations

Ten years after the plan was first presented to the public, the city has officially announced that it will start work on a pedestrian path on the East River greenway by the United Nations.

According to Gothamist, which first reported the news, the extension will be built on pillars atop the waterway between East 41st and East 53rd streets.

As New Yorkers may remember, a different portion of the path was unveiled to the public last year. Set up between 53rd and 61st Streets, the East Midtown Greenway sort of just ends by the United Nations at the moment, a condition that this latest development seeks to ameliorate.

The city's Economic Development Corporation has already put out a call for contractors to deal with the less-than-a-mile-long new esplanade, which is scheduled to debut to the public by the end of 2028.

In even better news, this $120 million project is actually part of a larger plan to build a 32-mile path along the River. It will take time, but we're here for it.

This isn't the only pedestrian-friendly design that the city has recently. Last year, Third Avenue got 40 blocks of new bike and bus lanes. A few months later, a 10-foot bike lane debuted on Tenth Avenue.

Will New York soon become the Amsterdam, often called the "king city of bicycles," of the United States? We sure hope so.