See the giant BLM mural being painted in front of Trump Tower

In a seemingly endless succession of dirty, no-good, rotten days for Donald J. Trump, today could be marked as being particularly notable. The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that the Manhattan District Attorney can indeed obtain his financial records, while also deciding—more or less—that Congressional committees could do the same, provided they go back to the lower courts to straighten out certain points of constitutional law. As if to rub it in, this morning, crews starting painting a Black Lives Matter mural on the stretch of Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower. As Nelson Muntz from The Simpsons might put it, "Ha Ha!"

Mayor De Blasio had been promising this mega-trolling move for awhile now, and right after the NYPD blocked off the street, the Mayor rolled up his sleeves, grabbed a long-handled roller and joined city workers plus the Rev. Al Sharpton as they limned the message in huge, yellow letters. Meanwhile, nearby demonstrators kept chanting, "No justice no peace," as the painting went on. (The ongoing city mural project has received criticism for offering what some see as a more superficial gesture rather than concrete change.)

Trump appeared too pre-occupied with the Supreme Court today to devote precious Twitter-ranting time to the event, but when news of it began to circulate a week ago, he put De Blasio on blast, labelling the words, "black lives matter," a symbol of hate. Trump charged that the mural was "denigrating this luxury Avenue," to which De Blasio replied, "We are not denigrating anything. We are liberating Fifth Avenue."

The mural, surely the most prominent among the ones that have been popping up in NYC and cities across America, is expected to take another day or two to complete.

