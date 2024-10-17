See these adorable new sea otters at the New York Aquarium

Since 1991, the New York Aquarium has included sea otters in their exhibits, providing a safe haven for these animals. The Coney Island marine museum announced today that two new sea otters, named Pumpkin and Clover, will be added to their year-round "Sea Cliffs" exhibit, and you can visit these otterly adorable creatures starting today.

After being rescued off the California coast, this pair of southern sea otters were "deemed non-releasable" at a young age before traveling between other aquariums. Southern sea otters are listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

RECOMMENDED: Best zoos in New York City

Southern sea otters play a critical role in the Pacific Ocean, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the New York Aquarium. As a keystone species, southern sea otters eat sea urchins, which helps protect kelp forests from being overgrazed. It’s estimated by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service that 3,000 southern sea otters remain in the wild.

Photograph: Leah Drewnowski for New York Aquarium

"These two otters have incredible stories, and we are pleased to see how well they are settled into their new home," Dr. Leigh Ann Clayton, the director of the New York Aquarium, said in a press release. "As part of our commitment to protecting marine wildlife, we are proud the New York Aquarium has participated in the southern sea otter rescue and rehabilitation program with other [Association of Zoos and Aquariums]-accredited aquariums."

In addition to the “Sea Cliffs” exhibit and other longstanding aquarium exhibits, the New York Aquarium’s Halloween festival runs October 19, 20, 27 and 28. The "Ascarium" (get it?!) includes marine-themed magic shows, Halloween crafts and a pumpkin display. The Aquarium is open daily from 10am to 4:30pm.