riverside park
Photograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

See what your favorite New York City park looked like 100 years ago

From sheep in Prospect Park to horses in Central Park.

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Wednesday May 13 2020, 2:39pm
For more than 120 years, parks have been New Yorkers' place of respite and relaxation, especially now as we're stuck inside more than ever.

The city's parks hold a special place in our hearts—it's where the sun is at its brightest, the leaves give us shade and the open space allows us to stretch out and shake off our stress. 

To pay homage to these spots, we've scoured the digital archives of the New York Public Library and the Library of Congress to look back at how these green spaces looked 100 years or so ago, when many of them were newly built.

You can also check out a vintage colorized video of Coney Island, another favorite NYC hangout, here.

Scroll down to see some of the city's biggest parks in intriguing black-and-white photos.

Central Park

Central Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy Library of Congress

 

 

Central Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

 

 

Central Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy Library of Congress

 

Bryant Park 

Bryant Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

 

 

Bryant Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

 

 

Battery Park

Bryant Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

 

Castle Clinton

 

Photograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

 

Washington Square Park 

 

Washington Square Park

 

Washington Square ParkPhotograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

 

 

 

 Union Square Park

 

Union Square Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

 

 

Riverside Park

 

Riverside Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

 

 

Prospect Park 

 

Prospect Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy NYPL Digital Collections

 

 

Prospect Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy Library of Congress

 

 

 

Prospect Park

 

Photograph: Courtesy Library of Congress

 

 

Van Cortlandt Park

 

Van Cortlandt Park Bronx

 

Photograph: Courtesy Paul Thompson/NYPL Digital Collections

 

 

Van Cortlandt Park Bronx

 

Photograph: Courtesy Library of Congress

 

 

