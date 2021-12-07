New York
Timeout

Katana Kitten
Photograph: Courtesy of Alex Kikis

These NYC bars are among the World’s 50 Best!

We’re number 10! And 20! And 34!!

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The World’s 50 Best Bars has been bestowing top honors to drinking destinations all over the globe since 2009, and three NYC spots were recognized among the 2021 selections in a ceremony in London today, Tuesday December 7. It was the first in-person World’s 50 Best Bars event since 2019. 

Katana Kitten was ranked as number 10 for 2021, with Dante and Attaboy sliding into the 20th and 34th spots. London’s Connaught Bar was named as the number one World’s Best Bar for the second year in a row.

A longer ranking from 100 to 51 was released on December 2. NYC’s Leyenda came in at 100, Employees Only scored slot 60 and Double Chicken Please landed at 54. 

Katana Kitten
Photograph: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

Winners were chosen by more than 600 international “drink experts.” Last year’s local top 50 accolades went to Dante (number 2), Attaboy (12), Nomad Bar (13), Katana Kitten (16) and Employees Only (38). 

The World’s 50 Best Bars is an offshoot of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, which earlier this year recognized NYC’s Cosme, Atomix and Le Bernardin among its honorees. 

