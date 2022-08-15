Serafina just debuted a new express fast-casual concept

Back in March, popular Italian eatery Serafina opened a new European-style cafe at 58th Street and Seventh Avenue to much fanfare. Fast-forward a few months and the restaurant group announced the launch of Serafina Express, an elevated fast-casual concept that seeks to "meet the needs of busy New Yorkers," according to an official press release.

Photograph: Courtesy of Serafina

To kick things off, the brand has already launched three Serafina Express locations: in Greenwich Village at 402 Sixth Avenue by 8th Street, in the Flatiron at 287 Park Avenue South by 22nd Street and on the corner of the New York Stock Exchange on Broad Street.

Just as charming as their original counterparts, the new express concepts rely on easy-to-use mobile technology that allows diners to order at a kiosk upon entry or from their smartphones after sitting at a table. Customers can even pay for their check on their phones.

Decor-wise, expect more of the usual—albeit in a more casual setting. Each destination will range in size from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet and boast "beautiful traditional Italian wood and marble counter, reminiscent of a Florentine pharmacy." The spaces are anchored by a center island with a cascade of antique colorful hand-painted ceramic dishes dangling from the ceiling above. Yes, the chain's instantly recognizable velvet yellow banquette seating will also be on display.

Photograph: Courtesy of Serafina

Of course, the main attraction at each venue is the delicious fare that the restaurant is known for, including a dish of ravioli pomodoro, the tartufo nero pizza and the always-delightful tiramisu.

"Over the past two years, our fans expressed that they wanted easier access to their favorite Serafina locations as they navigated work and lifestyle changes. We're very excited to now introduce Serafina Express and bring the brand to several new neighborhoods," said Vittorio Assaf, co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group, in an official statement. "The Serafina name has always stood for bringing people together in a welcoming Italian sophisticated simplicity, now in this post pandemic rebound we feel Serafina should adapt and we are honored to introduce our new Express closer to our guests that will bring high quality Italian food in a more casual convenient way without compromising our exclusive simple elegance."

Assaf and his team are clearly very confident about the new concept: five new Serafina Express locations are already in the works, including ones in Long Island City, at Penn Station in Newark, at the intersection of University Place and 12th Street in Manhattan, on the Upper East Side and in Midtown East.