Eataly winter pop-up 2021
Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Serra by Birreria’s winter pop-up is now open on Eataly Flatiron’s rooftop

Celebrate the season with warm cocktails in its heated space

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The sensational seasonal transformations at Serra by Birreria at Eataly Flatiron have become as reliable as the calendar itself, and the rooftop spot’s latest concept debuts today, Tuesday, December 7. 

Serra always retains its primary Italian countryside aesthetic, but the last of the sunset-hued leaves that lined its autumn iteration have fallen and in their place you’ll find elegant, interlacing vines dripping with white flora reminiscent of falling snow.

Eataly winter pop-up 2021
Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

The family-style Italian restaurant’s menus have also been refreshed, with a focus on fonduta, cheese melted over an open flame, for the chilly months ahead. One particularly decadent, cheesy comfort crowns Taleggio DOP with Urbani black truffles.

“We really dove deep into the art of melting cheeses in order to find the perfect ones–and their pairings– for this menu,” executive chef Michael Nogera said in a press release. 

Eataly winter pop-up 2021
Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Toasty tipples include four types of mulled wine in red, white, rosè and orange varieties. And the new Brooklyn ‘Nog is made with NYC’s own White Mustache ginger probiotic tonic and Kings County bourbon, plus Amaro Averna, pumpkin spice and of course, eggnog.

Serra by Birreria is located on the 14th floor of Eataly NYC Flatiron at 200 Fifth Ave. It’s open from 11:30am to 9:30pm from Monday-Sunday.

