Seven giant new sculptures have been installed inside City Hall Park

"Life in the Abstract" is a new exhibition of large-scale sculptures by artist Wyatt Kahn that has landed inside City Hall Park and will remain on display through February 26, 2023.

Photograph: Nicholas Knight, courtesy Public Art Fund, NY

Photograph: Nicholas Knight, courtesy Public Art Fund, NY

Passersby will notice seven vibrant rust-red Cor-Ten steel artworks that combine elements of geometric abstraction with playful "ready-made" objects from everyday life. Translation: one the monuments depicts a pair of glasses just hanging out on an imaginary shape while another one is a massive comb resting on another undefined piece.

According to an official press release, "Parade" is the largest of the seven sculptures included in the installation and it weighs almost 3,300 pounds while measuring over 15 feet wide. The other pieces are named "Untitled," "Umbrella," "Painting the Painter," "Morning," "Sideways Curl" and "The Friends."

Kahn is no stranger to juxtaposition. In fact, throughout his career, he has focused his work on the relationship between different canvas, dimensions and shapes.

Photograph: Nicholas Knight, courtesy Public Art Fund, NY

Photograph: Nicholas Knight, courtesy Public Art Fund, NY

"The figures and groupings in this exhibition each have their own narrative, and I hope that visitors will find their own meaning in the works based on their own experiences," Kahn said in an official statement. "To me, the potted plant in my new sculpture Morning (2021) represents nurturing an idea, while someone else may be reminded of the plant they raised throughout the pandemic."

Photograph: Nicholas Knight, courtesy Public Art Fund, NY

Photograph: Nicholas Knight, courtesy Public Art Fund, NY

"Life in the Abstract" adds itself to a pretty hefty list of public art that calls the city home. If you're craving more of the same, peruse through our list of best outdoor art in NYC to check out this summer right here.