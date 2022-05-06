Seven new restaurants and shops are opening inside Grand Central Terminal

News about City Winery opening a 15,888-square-foot space inside of Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall made a big splash last week and, now, the MTA has announced that the New York staple will be joined by six other retail tenants that are sure to excite travelers.

"Grand Central Terminal is not just as a transportation hub, it’s a destination in its own right," said Metro-North president Catherine Rinaldi in an official statement about the news. "These incoming tenants recognize [that] vibrant atmosphere that makes the terminal so iconic will only increase when the Long Island Rail Road concourse opens this year so their timing could not be more perfect."

The highly trafficked transportation hub is, in fact, scheduled to become the home of seven new retail spaces (including City Winery) throughout 2022.

Here are details about each one, according to an official press release about the news:

Bourke Street Bakery: Expected to open by early July inside the 42nd Street Passage, Bourke Street Bakery hails from Sydney and already serves its Australian coffee, salads and sweets across locations in NoMad, Chelsea and the Upper West Side.

Cipriani: The high-end Italian hospitality company is opening a new 8,200-square-foot Argentinian chophouse right next to the existing Cipriani Dolci.

City Winery: Set to take over the west side of Vanderbilt Hall, the outpost will include a full-service restaurant, bar, go-to options, private events space and ambient music.

Dirty Taco: Travelers will find the "urban taco shop offering Los Angeles street-style tacos" next to Prova Pizza on the dining concourse.

Karma & Luck: The shop sells handmade items the likes of jewelry pieces and home décor must-haves. Expect it to open next month in the Lexington Passage.

Lovepop: The 600-square-foot pop-up card and gift store is already open right off the Graybar Passage. Visitors will also notice a dedicated Lovepop Flower Shop "highlighting the entire assortment of [the brand's] handcrafted flower bouquets and products."

Luke's Lobster: Already operating 26 locations around town, the iconic family-owned Maine seafood business will open a shack within the station's dining concourse.

