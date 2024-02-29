The new store will take over the third floor at 10 Columbus Circle.

Believe it or not, despite boasting over 20 locations in New York, Shake Shack has yet to take over the area surrounding Columbus Circle. That's going to change this year as the famous burger chain has announced its intention to expand to the famous Shops at Columbus Circle in uptown Manhattan.

The new store will take over the third floor at 10 Columbus Circle, by the main entrance to Central Park.

As is the case across all Shake Shack addresses, diners will get to order from a menu of classics that includes the Shack burger, made with Angus beef, the vegetarian 'shroom burger, the bacon cheeseburger, the grilled cheese and more.

Beloved sides like the crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes will also be on offer alongside limited-time debuts that will be announced every so often throughout the years.

Since first launching in Madison Square Park back in 2004, Shake Shack, founded by famous New York restaurateur Danny Meyer alongside his Union Square Hospitality Group, has shaped the way local culinary businesses function, specifically proving the value in fast casual restaurants that can still place value on the quality of their offerings.

The chain has become so popular that even a recent pop-up dubbed Shake Shake's Truffle Table VIP experience—a $20 white truffle tasting menu—quickly sold out, with fans clamoring for a chance to devour whatever gastronomic invention the folks behind the company could come up with.

It is, indeed, Shake Shack's world and we're all just living in it.