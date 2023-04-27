Got a secret? Are you brave enough to share it at this upcoming gallery show? If so, the artist behind the new "Secrets of New York" might actually paint it.

Artist Sonya Sklaroff will debut paintings of NYC secrets in a solo exhibition at the Algonquin Hotel this May. The show features little-known pockets of the city and mysterious happenings that may pass us by as nearly invisible.

Sklaroff's paintings explore hidden gems of the city, like a small garden oasis tucked away in Soho, a tennis court atop a garage rooftop on the East Side and a dead-end street overlooking the East River during July 4th fireworks. She envisions these works as reminders of the beauty of New York City and what makes it such a special place to live. Her work also spotlights the intrigue of the city, from a secret rendezvous in a garden to a crystal ball reading on a darkened side street.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sonya Sklaroff | "Snowstorm in the City"

"Secrets of New York" promises to uncover some of the lesser-known and often overlooked beauty of the Big Apple. She captures these locations in oil-on-canvas renderings that showcase the esoteric and ephemeral moments in New York.

For example, her piece titled "Secret Garden" portrays an intimate Soho garden in the springtime bursting with blooming flowers and basked in sun-dappled light. Looking through the curls of a decorative wrought iron gate, the viewer notices people enjoying the lush surroundings: a mother tends to her baby, two people chat and lovers embrace.

In addition to viewing the painter's current works, visitors can write down their own secret, then drop it in a secure box. About mid-way through the show, the artist will choose one of the secrets to paint.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sonya Sklaroff | "Soho Dusk Secrets"

"Through my Secrets of New York series, I wanted to show the unfamiliar spots in New York that people tend to overlook. There are not only places that are hidden in plain sight, but also at every moment, secrets are happening around us," Sklaroff said in a statement.

In addition to the gallery show, keep an eye on the LinkNYC digital kiosks across the five boroughs, which will display seven of Sklaroff's colorful paintings of New York City from May 1-14.

"Secrets of New York" runs from May 5-30 at the Algonquin Hotel (59 West 44th St.); you can visit Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12-6pm or by appointment.