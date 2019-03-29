Please don't call Whole Foods' new corner store a bodega

The neighborhood bodega holds a special place in New Yorkers’ hearts. Shopping at 3am in our slippers is one of our guiltiest pleasures. The small grocery store is our go-to for all of the essentials, from breakfast sandwiches to cute feline friends. So what if we told you that Whole Foods Market might want to cash in on the NYC grab-and-go concept? The company just opened a Whole Foods Market Daily Shop in Chelsea at 7th Ave. and 25th Street, right next to its regular Whole Foods Market.

Let’s be real, the Whole Foods Market Daily Shop is a lot different from the classic NYC bodega. It’s got the basics like coffee, fresh produce, hot food and toiletries, but some could say it’s a little more upscale. It features kombucha on tap, a build your own açaí bowl station, and mochi. There are also self-checkouts. You can't access the Daily Shop 24 hours a day, instead it's open seven days a week from 6am-11pm. Whole Foods has also made sure some of its products have local roots, like Gotham Greens salad dressings, Balthazar Bakery breads, New Yorker Bagels, Dunwell Doughnuts and Lilly’s cookies.

Here are some photos showing what the new convenience store looks like inside.

On Twitter, some people believe the words "bodega" and "Whole Foods" shouldn't be included in the same sentence.

I reject that both “Bodega” and “Whole Foods” be used to describe said place — Felicia Claire (@felicia_fit) March 28, 2019

Whole Foods just opened a "bodega" in Chelsea. Yo. Gentrification is really wild. — Dani. (@thatsDaniforyou) March 28, 2019

Whole foods is the bodega for gentrifiers.



No cat manager

No Closing times

No bulletproof glass — Jed-Rene Tuliao (@JtVagabond01) March 28, 2019

For the record, Whole Foods isn’t actively describing its new store as a “bodega,” but some other news outlets have.