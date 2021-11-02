Sip on 'XR cocktails' at this trippy art experience in Chelsea

You can even buy a piece of the art, an NFT, while you're there.

Inside Chelsea Market's old boiler room, there's an art show opening today that explores New York City’s past and potential future with trippy digital art that unfolds all around you.

"Machine Hallucination: NYC" by Refik Anadol was originally on view at ARTECHOUSE two years ago when the venue first opened, but for the first time, NFTs will be available to visitors who want to purchase pieces of Anadol's art.

"Machine Hallucination: NYC" is NYC's latest immersive experience and uses artificial intelligence and the latest technology to map a massive dataset (more than 100 million publicly available photographs of New York’s iconic architecture and urban landscapes without people) that shows AI re-imaginings of NYC set to "awe-inspiring" sound design by Berlin-based composer Kerim Karaoglu who used New York’s sound archives with machine intelligence.

Photograph: courtesy ARTECHOUSE

Photograph: courtesy ARTECHOUSE

The show—30-minute experimental cinema presented in 16K resolution—tells the story of what could come in the near future with a hopeful bent, rather than an apocalyptic one that computers are usually associated with.

This time, visitors to the show will also be able to order a cocktail at the XR Bar and scan their cocktail on the ARTECHOUSE app to bring it to life with augmented reality.

Plus, about 1,000 unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from Anadol's work will be available to visitors via Nifty Gateway’s platform for $1,000 each. About one-third of the NFTs will be released during NFT.NYC (November 1-4), and the rest will be released on a weekly basis for on-site visitors to purchase (one per person). NFTs are given out randomly, but visitors can see examples of the NFTs before they purchase.

"I am very honored that ARTECHOUSE will be presenting 'Machine Hallucination: NYC' for audiences to experience once again," Anadol said in a statement. "'Machine Hallucination' emerged from our Studio's ongoing research into a new understanding of data aesthetics based on collective visual memories of space, nature, and urban environments. It offers an alternative way of imagining the future of cinema and post-digital architecture in relation to the possibilities of neural networks, immersive environments, and machine learning. I am especially excited about the addition of the special NFT offering, so visitors will have a chance to take a piece of the artwork home with them and take their experience at ARTECHOUSE to the metaverse."

"Machine Hallucination: NYC" opens to the public on November 2, 2021 and will run through January 2, 2022 at ARTECHOUSE NYC, located in Chelsea Market at 439 West 15th Street.