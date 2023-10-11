Sleep inside a "subway station" during this creepy Halloween immersive experience

This might be the scariest Halloween-themed experience out there at the moment: Madame Tussauds and the InterContinetal in Times Square are offerings folks with a flair for the spooky the chance to stay in a room reminiscent of some of the most petrifying movies in history on the nights of Friday, October 13 and Tuesday, October 31.

Photograph: Courtesy of DKC

The chilling experience for two will cost around $4,000 plus taxes—a hefty price for what will likely be a sleepless night but, alas, some of us just can't enough of the whole sinister vibe.

Guests will start off enjoying a three-course dinner and drinks menu delivered by the hotel's room service staff and inspired by four popular movies: The Exorcist, The Nun, Annabelle and IT.

Photograph: Courtesy of DKC

Things will just get odder from there, as visitors will notice Regan from The Exorcist floating above a bed, they will come face to face with possessed doll Annabelle alongside the infamous Nun from The Conjuring Universe and just revel in the complete panic that the experience will sure cause.

Folks will also get a behind-the-scenes tour by Madame Tussauds artists of the wax figures that make up the spectacle, with a personal photographer walking around alongside them, snapping pictures that they'll then get to take home.

Photograph: Courtesy of DKC

The room you'll actually sleep in will be an eerie one, decorated like a subway station, yet complete with a fully stocked mini bar (clearly, you'll need to drink to get through this all).

The package also includes breakfast the next day: a choice between a meal at the hotel restaurant or room service.

Photograph: Courtesy of DKC

And if you're scared about not being able to fall asleep in such conditions once push comes to shove, worry not: a second, much swankier room at the hotel will be available for you to take over.

This sounds like the ideal post-Village Halloween Parade activity to us.

To book your room, call 212-803-4580 or email ictsqsales@ihg.com.