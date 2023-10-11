New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Spooky hotel
Photograph: Courtesy of DKC

Sleep inside a "subway station" during this creepy Halloween immersive experience

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds and the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

This might be the scariest Halloween-themed experience out there at the moment: Madame Tussauds and the InterContinetal in Times Square are offerings folks with a flair for the spooky the chance to stay in a room reminiscent of some of the most petrifying movies in history on the nights of Friday, October 13 and Tuesday, October 31.

Spooky hotel
Photograph: Courtesy of DKC

The chilling experience for two will cost around $4,000 plus taxes—a hefty price for what will likely be a sleepless night but, alas, some of us just can't enough of the whole sinister vibe. 

Guests will start off enjoying a three-course dinner and drinks menu delivered by the hotel's room service staff and inspired by four popular movies: The Exorcist, The Nun, Annabelle and IT. 

Spooky hotel
Photograph: Courtesy of DKC

Things will just get odder from there, as visitors will notice Regan from The Exorcist floating above a bed, they will come face to face with possessed doll Annabelle alongside the infamous Nun from The Conjuring Universe and just revel in the complete panic that the experience will sure cause.

Folks will also get a behind-the-scenes tour by Madame Tussauds artists of the wax figures that make up the spectacle, with a personal photographer walking around alongside them, snapping pictures that they'll then get to take home.

Spooky hotel
Photograph: Courtesy of DKC

The room you'll actually sleep in will be an eerie one, decorated like a subway station, yet complete with a fully stocked mini bar (clearly, you'll need to drink to get through this all).

The package also includes breakfast the next day: a choice between a meal at the hotel restaurant or room service. 

Spooky hotel
Photograph: Courtesy of DKC

And if you're scared about not being able to fall asleep in such conditions once push comes to shove, worry not: a second, much swankier room at the hotel will be available for you to take over.

This sounds like the ideal post-Village Halloween Parade activity to us. 

To book your room, call 212-803-4580 or email ictsqsales@ihg.com.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.