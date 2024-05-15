Snag a limited-time tuna sando from Fishwife and L'Appartement 4F

What do you get when a famous Brooklyn bakery and a fan-favorite tinned fish brand come together? A really freakin' good tuna sandwich. You'll get that and more when Fishwife—a woman-founded and led food company "aiming to make ethically sourced, premium, and delicious tinned seafood a staple in every cupboard"—and L’Appartement 4F collaborate this week on a limited-edition tuna sando, available from Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19 at the viral Brooklyn Heights bakery (115 Montague St).

RECOMMENDED: The 10 best sandwiches in NYC, including top chopped cheese, pastrami on rye and a falafel fave

During the day, you'll be able to enjoy sandwiches featuring L’Appartement 4F’s flaky, buttery croissants filled with Fishwife’s new Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil at the bakery. And Thursday through Saturday night between 6pm and 9pm, you can swing by the natural wine bar located above the bakery to enjoy an entire Fishwife menu takeover, with dishes like tuna toast with parsley lemon gremolata and fennel citrus salad; tuna in pickled shallot escabeche; and a Salade Niçoise with flaky tuna, fingerling potatoes, warm green beans, kalamata olives and a jammy egg.

And on Sunday, May 19, from 10am to 2pm, the two brands will be throwing a big springtime block party, with lattes and croissant sandwiches from the L'Appartament 4F team and cute tuna sandwich merchandise (stickers, hats, Albacore Tuna tins and more) from the Fishwife crew. (Conveniently Sunday is Open Streets, so it's the perfect day for an al fresco soiree.)

The new tinned tuna from Fishwife comes in two different varieties: Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil and Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil. Each tin is packed by hand with Spanish olive oil and salt, but the Tuna with Spicy Olive Oil is infused in-house using hot paprika, cayenne, white pepper, garlic, and salt for a little extra zest. On the other end of things, L'Appartament 4F became an online sensation not only for its stunning regular baked goods like its pain au chocolat and croissant aux amandes, but also for selling boxes of adorable mini croissant cereal for $50.