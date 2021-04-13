The 10 best sandwiches in NYC

What’s on it? Sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, sweet roasted peppers and arugula on ciabatta bread.

We know what you must be thinking: a sandwich solely filled with veggies? But trust us on this one: even hardcore carnivores will delight in Alidoro’s vegan-friendly Ortoletto—the destination is an Italian specialty sandwich shop, after all, and when do Italians ever get it wrong? The spot, which first opened in SoHo back in 1986 (it was called Melampo back then), now boasts three locations around town, each one with a similar menu. You can order the Ortoletto, served on always-wonderful ciabatta bread, and a slew of other vegan-friendly options, at all three. Panini master and Italian native Walter Momentè took over the shop alongside partners Tommy Polihronopoylos and Jon Streep back in 2001, but, before then, he studied the craft of sandwich making under the guidance of the store’s original owner. His training has clearly paid off: every single one of the about 40 options on the menu will tickle your culinary senses.—AR