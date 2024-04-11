New York
Di Fara Pizza
Photograph: Courtesy Di Fara

Snag an authentic Neapolitan pizza slice for $1 in NYC next week

From Di Fara to John's of Bleecker Street and Lucali, local favorites are part of this awesome one-day event.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It's a $1 pizza party!

On Thursday, April 18, dozens of NYC pizza purveyors will join forces to raise funds for Pie it Forward, a program by Slice Out Hunger that delivers pizza to hunger relief organizations. 

The premise is a simple one: attendees can purchase $1 tickets on site at St. Anthony’s Church at 155 Sullivan Street near Houston Street in Soho and exchange each one for a slice, a drink, a dessert or a raffle entry. 

There are a ton of participating pizzerias, but some of the most recognizable joints are Di Fara, Don Antonio, Fornino, John’s of Bleecker Street, Kesté Pizza and Vino, Lucali, Luzzo’s, Motorino, Paulie Gee’s, Prince St Pizza, Rubirosa and Song’E Napule. Let’s be honest: you will never get to taste any of those pies for $1 each—so you might as well buy your tickets now.

The event kicks off at 6pm and ends when the all the pizza runs out. If you're nervous about not having enough time to taste each delicacy, consider investing in a skip-the-line VIP pass for $100 ($150 for two people), which you can find right here.

Slice Out Hunger’s Dollar Pizza Party has become an annual staple beyond NYC, boasting partners all over the U.S. who are able to raise money locally for important causes. 

Can't make it to the event but really craving some fresh pizza? Head to any of the spots that we highlight on our best pizza places in NYC list for some truly delicious fare.

