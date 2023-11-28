Snow showers are expected in NYC today

The snow won’t accumulate, but it’s our first snowfall of the season!

There isn’t a cloud in the sky Tuesday morning, but meteorologists say New York City will see snow this afternoon — the first of this season!

The National Weather Service, says there’s a 20% chance of snow showers after noon with temperatures falling to around 35 by 5pm. It’ll feel like between 20 and 30 degrees, though.

It doesn’t seem like anything will stick, according to New York Metro Weather.

“No accumulation expected, but we could see our first flakes of the season,” it Tweeted this morning. It’s kind of a bummer because this week, we reached the longest stretch without snowfall over 1 inch in recorded history, according to New York Metro Weather.

As pointed out by @NWSNewYorkNY earlier today, it has been 650 days since NYC has seen a daily snowfall over 1". This is the longest such streak since records began in 1869. I put every one of those days on a graphic to help visualize just how long that really is - a long time. pic.twitter.com/QconMP7CBp — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) November 26, 2023

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that today will change that.

It’ll be frigid, so here are the best coffee shops to take cover in and some good exhibitions to check out inside museums.

Here’s wishing for a white Christmas!