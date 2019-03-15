Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Special-edition Lou Reed library cards are being issued by the New York Public Library
Special-edition Lou Reed library cards are being issued by the New York Public Library

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday March 15 2019, 7:00am

Photograph: Courtesy The New York Public Library

Fans of The Velvet Underground—a quintessential New York band—have yet another place to geek out over rock-genius Lou Reed.

Last year’s “The Velvet Underground Experience” documented the band’s history through an immersive exhibition that included music, film and photography.

Starting today, the New York Public Library is unveiling a massive collection of Lou Reed artifacts: 300 linear feet of paper records papers, electronic records and photographs as well as 3,600 audio and 1,300 video recordings documenting the history of Reed’s life.

As a man of many trades (musician, composer, poet, writer, photographer and tai-chi student), there is much to discover from studio notes and unreleased recordings to personal correspondence, poster art and Reed’s hefty photography collection.

To celebrate this momentous vat of treasures, The Library for the Performing Arts is showcasing the materials from the Lou Reed Archive in a third-floor display marking the 30th anniversary of Reed's New York through March 28. 

But that’s not all: Six thousand special-edition Lou Reed library cards are being issued to highlight the institution’s recently acquired archive as well. The card features Mick Rock’s iconic photograph of Reed, and gives you access to the NYPL's excellent perks, like free-entry to more than 30 NYC museums. Oh, and most importantly, all the books (including 300,000 e-books) you want to read FOR FREE. 

For more information about the Lou Reed Archive as well as special events the library has planned, visit nypl.org/loureed.

