Your library card now gets you free access to more than 30 NYC museums

NYC's library card just got a Moviepass-sized upgrade. NYC library members can now access 33 cultural bastions throughout the city thanks to the new Culture Pass initiative, which seeks to give equal admission to the city's finest attractions to all New Yorkers, regardless of economic circumstances.

And may we just say: It's a pretty sweet deal, regardless of which borough you reside in. I can't count the number of times I was too broke to visit the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens when I had to return a book at the Central Library next door. And the Whitney? Am I about to become, dare I say, fancy? Though rent is unmanageable and the MTA is devolving into a Mad Max-levels of chaos, it is nice to know that the city wants us to explore what it has to offer.

Getting a pass doesn't entitle you to waltz into any museum or garden for free; you still have to register online for the day's activities with the understanding that some venues may book up on busier days. But in most cases, you just have to pre-register and show your mobile or printed pass at the door. Some spots will let in up to four guests with the pass.

Here's the list of participating sites:

Brooklyn:

Brooklyn Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Children's Museum, Brooklyn Historical Society, Brooklyn Museum, New York Transit Authority

The Bronx:

Wave Hill

Manhattan:

Children's Museum of the Arts, Children's Museum, Cooper Hewitt, the Drawing Center, The Frick Collection, International Center of Photography, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Jewish Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Morgan Library & Museum, Museum of the City of New York, Museum of the Chinese in America, Museum of Jewish Heritage, MoMA, Rubin Museum of Art, Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, Society of Illustrators, Sugar Hill, Solomon R. Guggenheim, Whitney Museum of American Art

Queens:

Louis Armstrong House, Noguchi Museum, Queens Historical Society, Queens Museum, Sculpture Center

Staten Island:

Historical Richmond Town, Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art

You can register for a Culture Pass here.