St. Mark’s Comics is reopening in Industry City this August

Beloved East Village shop St. Mark's Comics, which closed back in February of 2019 after 36 years of operation, is officially making a comeback as a new destination in Brooklyn some time this summer.

"There was such an enormous outpouring of support when we closed our last location. We were a proud part of the East Village for over 35 years," owner Mitch Cutler said in an official statement announcing the news. "Almost immediately, people began proposing a new shop. We've had many offers to reopen over the past two-and-a-half years. The pandemic certainly slowed us down, but we were really waiting for the right situation. We're tremendously excited to have found the perfect new home at Industry City."

The store's new address is certainly worthy of a scratch of the head. Founded back in 1983, the institution has been emblematic of the East Village for decades, even appearing on shows the likes of Sex and the City and Friends, as famous for its location as it was for its unique offerings.

That being said, you'd be remiss not to consider Industry City as the place to be these days. Back in April, HiFi Provisions Record Shop, which sells vintage vinyl records and HiFi equipment, opened in the area. A new outdoor vintage pop-up market called A Current Affair also set up shop there. And there's plenty of room for other similar businesses to consider the Industry City campus their new home as well: the destination boasts 35 acres of space now occupied by art installations, retail shops, dining opportunities, green areas and more.

The news about St. Mark's Comics falls on the same week as the announcement of the return of the Drama Book Shop, now owned by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his collaborators, on June 10 at a new location in midtown Manhattan. Dare we call this upcoming summer the season of quintessential New York comebacks?