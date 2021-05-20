The Drama Book Shop is reopening at a new location on June 10

This exciting: after rumors of its impending doom, the 104-year-old specialty Drama Book Shop is officially re-opening at a new location (266 West 39th Street, to be precise) in the heart of Times Square on June 10. There's more: the institution is now (aptly) owned by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside his collaborators Thomas Kail (director), Jeffrey Seller (lead producer) and James L. Nederlander (theater owner).

The team purchased the shop, originally located on 40th Street, back in January of 2019, hoping to save it from the sorts of financial and real estate-related challenges that plague plenty of similar businesses in the city.

"For me, The Drama Book Shop has always been the heart and soul of the New York City theatre community," said Miranda to Playbill. "I sat and read plays there in high school. I discovered incredible artists and new works through staff recommendations. I wrote so many songs from In The Heights in the basement there. I'm excited fort he next generation of storytellers and theater lovers to come in, explore, and be inspired."

Although originally slated to re-open in late 2019 and then again in early 2020, the iconic destination had to contend with a series of construction issues followed by COVID-19-related delays. But that's all in the past as the team gears up to welcome visitors once more next month.

The specialty bookstore—which was founded by the Drama League in 1917 and became an independent institution in 1923—will look slightly different from its original iteration as Hamilton's own scenic designer, David Korins, has put his stamp on it. Expect, for example, for a cafe to find a home inside the space as well.

Given that capacity will be limited upon re-opening, prospective shoppers are encouraged to book reservations in advance online right here. The store will initially be open between 9am-8pm on weekdays, 10am-8pm on Saturdays and NOON-6pm on Sundays.

This is a big summer for Miranda, who is also preparing for the worldwide release of the movie adaptation of his beloved musical In the Heights, set to kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9.

Ready or not, New Yorkers, summer fun is upon us.