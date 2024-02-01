If you want something unconventional to do leading up to Valentine’s Day and you’ve always dreamt of being in a game show, then look no further than “The Love Lab,” an experience that draws inspiration from classics like “The Dating Game” and “Love Connection” for an IRL experience.

Complete with theme songs, lively hosts and trivia, “The Love Lab,” will involve a romantic competition and drunken karaoke with the opportunity to win prizes and love potion shots. The best part is that you could come with your significant other or to meet a potential one ahead of Valentine’s Day, since the experience opens on February 1 and continues until February 28.

“Clichéd romantic dinners and other typical Valentine’s Day outings are played out,” said Drunken Laboratory Founder Cautney Nelson. “The Love Lab is the only place in New York City where you can metaphorically and literally create chemistry with your significant other, friends or maybe even a new lab partner.”

The Drunken Laboratory, which is located in Bed-Stuy just outside the Kosciuszko St J train, started as an afterschool program that aimed to introduce students from disadvantaged backgrounds to the world of science. Since 2019, “Scnce and Sip” became a way for adults to get excited about science, and offered an immersive experience for grown people to learn and do experiments while buzzed.

You’re not just getting drunk and potentially meeting your next boo, though. You’re also doing this for a good cause—part of the proceeds from the event will go to Millennial Scnce, a non-profit that empowers youth through STEM education.

The Love Lab experience will take place in and is 21+ and they’ll also be offering $40 Singles Night every Thursday in February. You can get tickets on its website.