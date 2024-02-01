New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two people on stage with a microphone against a pink backdrop
Photograph: By Wayne Griffith

Star in your own dating game at the Drunken Laboratory’s ‘Love Lab’

Attendees are not just watching, but also participating as contestants.

Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

If you want something unconventional to do leading up to Valentine’s Day and you’ve always dreamt of being in a game show, then look no further than “The Love Lab,” an experience that draws inspiration from classics like “The Dating Game” and “Love Connection” for an IRL experience. 

Complete with theme songs, lively hosts and trivia, “The Love Lab,” will involve a romantic competition and drunken karaoke with the opportunity to win prizes and love potion shots. The best part is that you could come with your significant other or to meet a potential one ahead of Valentine’s Day, since the experience opens on February 1 and continues until February 28. 

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do for Valentine’s Day in NYC

“Clichéd romantic dinners and other typical Valentine’s Day outings are played out,” said Drunken Laboratory Founder Cautney Nelson. “The Love Lab is the only place in New York City where you can metaphorically and literally create chemistry with your significant other, friends or maybe even a new lab partner.”

The Drunken Laboratory, which is located in Bed-Stuy just outside the Kosciuszko St J train, started as an afterschool program that aimed to introduce students from disadvantaged backgrounds to the world of science. Since 2019, “Scnce and Sip” became a way for adults to get excited about science, and offered an immersive experience for grown people to learn and do experiments while buzzed. 

You’re not just getting drunk and potentially meeting your next boo, though. You’re also doing this for a good cause—part of the proceeds from the event will go to Millennial Scnce, a non-profit that empowers youth through STEM education. 

The Love Lab experience will take place in and is 21+ and they’ll also be offering $40 Singles Night every Thursday in February. You can get tickets on its website

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.