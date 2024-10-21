Step into New York Nico’s colorful world with his new guidebook to NYC

Even if you wouldn't recognize him on the sidewalk, you probably know Nicolas Heller, also known as New York Nico. At the very least, you know his work. More than a million people follow his eponymous Instagram account where he chronicles the characters of New York City: Parade-goers, subway riders, basketball players, shopkeepers, cosplayers, cyclists, runners, comedians and everybody else living their life in the city.

As his videos amassed a following over the years, Heller often fielded questions from both locals and tourists about what they should do in New York City. Now, he's written a 226-page book to answer those questions. New York Nico's Guide to NYC explores the five boroughs with recommendations from the native New Yorker himself. It's out in bookstores tomorrow, October 22, with a suite of launch events to follow.

Though it's wise not to judge a book by its cover, this book's cover is stunning—and so are the pages inside. With its Where's Waldo-esque cast of characters and places, this fictional book jacket scene blends the city's neighborhoods into an image that captures the controlled chaos that is New York City. Inside, the pages are packed with maps, illustrations, photos, tips, and a checklist called "The Nico 100." For his debut book, Heller worked with Jeremy Cohen on the photography; Chris Wilson for illustration; and collaborated with Jason Diamond for writing.

Photograph: Courtesy of New York Nico's Guide to NYC

You're not going to find the Empire State Building or Times Square in this non-traditional guidebook. Instead, you'll find places like La Sirena Mexican Folk Art; Lexington Candy Shop; Toy Tokyo; Cloudy Donut; Cuts & Slices; The Lemon Ice King of Corona; Ajo y Oregano; and Holtermann’s Bakery.

"A lot of people have been asking me, what sets this guide apart from other guides? And the best answer I can give them is: It's my guidebook. It's not like the spots you need to go to," he tells Time Out New York. "These are my favorite spots. ... If you enjoy my POV on New York, then you'll enjoy this book."

Even if you don't follow along with @newyorknico (and if not, what are you waiting for?), the book offers 100 excellent recommendations from a New York expert of 35 years. Heller grew up in Manhattan, left briefly for film school in Boston, then tried out Los Angeles. He made it six months before packing up to return to his hometown where he's lived ever since. Even that short time away helped the filmmaker see his city in a new light.

"If I hadn't experienced that, I wouldn't have come back to New York and found this newfound appreciation for the city I was born and raised in."

While sitting in Union Square one day in 2013 while feeling a bit low shortly after returning to the city, he noticed a man with a sign that read "The 6'7" Jew Will Freestyle Rap and Heal You Too." Heller said he wouldn't normally talk to a stranger, but he felt compelled to do so. They hit it off, and Heller ended up making his first documentary about this person. That became a springboard to creating other documentary films on YouTube and eventually Instagram.

As the pandemic struck, it changed everything for his typical work, which involved talking to people on the street. In the early days of the pandemic, he hosted an NYC accent contest virtually on Instagram, then a best NYC T-shirt contest and a best NYC photo contest all to raise money for charitable organizations.

Photograph: Jeremy Cohen

When business was struggling at Army & Navy Bags on Houston Street, Heller created a video about the store’s owner, Henry, along with a call for donations. Within a day, people donated $50,000.

“The power of social media and especially during this time, so many people wanted to help. I felt like it was my duty to help support these businesses by amplifying their stories,” Heller says. “Doing my best to support these business and helping them stay afloat. I couldn’t have done it without the people who wanted to support them—and it wasn’t just New Yorkers, it was people from all over the world.”

The book grew from that concept of spotlighting local businesses and the people who make them possible.

This book is a way to cement their place in New York history.

"This book is a way to cement their place in New York history," Heller says. "Ten years from now, you never know how many of these businesses will still be in the book. The book is meant to be an artifact. Something that you can look at 20 years from now and remember this time in New York history."

Heller continues to explore the city as its so-called "unofficial talent scout." As he walks and bikes the boroughs (up to 100 miles/week in the summer!), he stays alert for the characters, charming corners, and quirks of the city.

"In New York, you're constantly discovering spots," Heller says. "Hopefully that lends itself to part two of this book."

