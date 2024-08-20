“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Tuesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last time, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan explored the surprisingly delightful Times Square of Canada.

Can you keep a secret? I've been keeping a big one for the past year, and I'm finally really to share: I wrote a book about New York City's secrets! It's called Secret New York City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, and pre-orders are now available. But before the book finds a home on your bookshelf (I hope!), I wanted to give you a behind-the-scenes peek at how I found these secrets, which ones surprised me the most, and how you can start some secret exploration.

People actually love to share secrets

While I was working on the book this past year, I made a habit of asking people if they knew any New York City secrets. From new friends at dinner parties to NYC natives at the office, I constantly asked for suggestions. As a proud NYC transplant, I brought a humble approach and fresh eyes to the project.

Now as a seasoned researcher, it's a crowning achievement for me to be able to stump NYC natives and show them cool new places around town. As one lifelong Manhattanite told me, it's easy to forget how special (and how wonderfully weird) a place is when you've lived there forever. I hope to bring that sense of wonder to locals and visitors. I'll be hosting events all around town this fall (and you're invited!), and I'm happy to help you plan a "secret" itinerary.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out | Find this enigmatic sound installation right here.

Secrets exist even in the unlikeliest places

One of my favorite moments in researching this book came about by chance. I was working on a story for Time Out about an ASMR art pop-up in Times Square. After the interview, I started chatting with one of the artists about the feeling of Times Square in general, how it's like an enchanted panopticon. She asked if I'd seen the secret artwork there, and I was completely blown away when she showed it to me. So dazzled, I immediately wrote about the piece for Time Out and decided it was getting a spotlight in the book, too.

It’s not just Times Square, though. Secrets also exist at Grand Central Station (and no, not the one you’re thinking of!), the Empire State Building and in Central Park. But you’ll have to order a copy of the book to hear about those ones.

Photograph: Courtesy of Fraunces Tavern

New York City has an incredible Revolutionary history

When I think of the American Revolution, I tend to think of Philadelphia and Boston. But New York City is actually packed with Revolutionary history.

The historic Fraunces Tavern, of course, makes an appearance in the book, and if you haven’t checked out their Birch Trials exhibit, it's a must-see for history buffs. But just a few steps from Fraunces Tavern, there's a much more obscure, easily overlooked and incredible badass piece of American history. I'll spill the full story on Time Out soon, so keep following along. As a teaser, let's just say it involves a toppled horseman, a fence, and the Declaration of Independence.

Photograph: Rossilynne Skena Culgan | A secret spot in the Bronx.

Secrets exist in all five boroughs

Despite the fact that we can hop on a train and get just about anywhere in this city, it's often a lot easier to just stick to our own neighborhood. I myself am certainly guilty of going to the same places, eating at the same restaurants, and getting into a weekend routine just steps from my apartment.

One of the things I loved about this book was the push to get outside of my typical route and explore across the city. On weekends, I'd sketch out detailed itineraries for places I wanted to check out for the book. I'd find myself spending hours on subways and buses, and I loved seeing new neighborhoods, grabbing lunch at different places, and making my way across as map.

From a nerdy tribute in Queens to a serene escape in Staten Island to a site that looks like NYC's Stonehenge in the Bronx, every borough holds fascinating and obscure spots if you know where to look. And if you don't, I'm here to help.

Photograph: Reedy Press | It's impossible to document them all, but here's a solid attempt.

It's impossible to capture them all

Despite sharing nearly 100 secrets in the book, that's far from an exhaustive list. I focused on secrets that are publicly accessible and put a special focus on free places. That means my list of secrets that didn't make the cut is quite long—10 pages long, to be exact. Some of these places were too hard to find (one even required a drone to see it), and others just weren't as exciting as the others in my opinion. So for now, I won't be spilling those secrets.

But the thing about secrets is that they're a renewable resource. Places close, old history is unearthed, and new secrets spring into existence. So if you know of a stellar New York City secret, I want to hear about. I won't tell anybody (that's why my hair is so big) unless you let me—and then I might just add it to the book.