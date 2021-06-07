Stomp is officially coming back this July

Let us tell you how to get tickets to the iconic show.

When it comes to Off-Broadway productions, we dare name Stomp one of the most nationally recognized ones out there. The percussive symphony show played on non-traditional instruments (sticks! Garbage Cans! Brooms! Zippo lighters!)—which also features a ton of dance elements—is a favorite among tourists but has also been a New York City staple for almost 30 years.

After shutting down given the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has now announced its official return to the Orpheum Theatre in the East Village, where it has been playing for the past 26 years. Stomp will effectively become one of the very first Off Broadway productions to welcome guests back in since the 15-month-long pandemic shutdown.

"For us, Stomp has always been about connecting with the audience, having a shared experience with them and celebrating rhythm together," co-creators Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell said in an official statement announcing the news. "We can't wait to bring Stomp and New York audiences back together again."

Performances will resume on July 20 and tickets will go on sale beginning June 21 right here. The Stomp touring company will also head back across the United States beginning August 16 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York.

Although official guidelines will change as the state weighs in on them, audiences can expect to wear a mask all throughout the various shows and will also likely be required to show proof of vaccination upon theater entry. The production's cast and crew will likely have to get vaccinated before returning to work as well.

While waiting to grab your tickets, check out this awesome video celebrating the return of the show. Fair warning: you might tear while watching the preview and imagining yourself finally enjoying a live performance inside an air-conditioned theater.

