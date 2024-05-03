Stone Street is throwing a three-day fiesta for Cinco de Mayo

Sure, if we want to get technical, Cinco de Mayo is one single date on the calendar. But, joyfully, it looks like the Stone Street Historic District didn't get that memo: instead of relegating the fiesta to just one day, the pedestrian-only street (located between 85 Broad Street and Hanover Square) is highlighting all things Mexico with a three-day Cinco de Mayo celebration this weekend.

From today, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, the margaritas will be flowing, the mariachi bands will be jamming and the vibes will be good at one of the city's largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations. The Financial District street fest will feature festive activities spearheaded by Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina, including complimentary tastings of tequilas, mezcals and Mexican beers, as well as giveaways and raffles with big prizes like AirPods, beach gear, bicycles, and a $1,000 gift card!

Other participating restaurants and bars will set up tents in the street during the Stone Street Cinco De Mayo Street Fest, pouring out frozen drinks, tequila shots, Mexican beers and shareable 100-ounce margarita towers. With all of that free-flowing fun, you're going to need to pad out your stomach with Mexican favorites like tacos, street corn, chips and guacamole, empanadas, burritos and more. Along with the great Mexican grub, there will also be American BBQ, British and Irish pub fare, Italian classics and more available. (Though the event is free to attend, food and beverages will be for purchase.)

Every day will be soundtracked by traditional Mexican mariachi bands and DJs playing Latin beats, including Mariachi Sol Azteca De NYC, Hot Lava, Kicking Nash and Uptown Royalty.

Officially, the fiesta will be held rain or shine on historic cobbled street between noon and midnight on all days ("If you want to bring your kids we’d suggest coming between noon-3 pm, before it gets too rowdy," advises organizers), but pace yourself because some of the bars and restaurants on the street might keep the party going later!