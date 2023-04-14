New York
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel popup photo opp.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

Stroll through 1960s New York at this Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pop-up today

If you're a fan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, get to Fifth Avenue right now.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
A pink carpet is lining the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue right now for a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pop-up featuring vintage cabs, classic pink cars, Manischewitz black-and-white cookies, free lipstick and plenty of fun photo opps. 

In honor of the fifth and final season of the super popular show, Amazon Prime is hosting a block party that runs until 6pm today, Friday, April 14. The Marvelous Mile has taken over Fifth Avenue from 46th Street to 56th Street, highlighting key moments from the show. 

RECOMMENDED: NYC events in April 2023

We stopped by this afternoon and snapped a bunch of photos so you know what to expect. With today's warm weather combined with the ardent fanbase of the show, be prepared for lines and crowds.

Be sure to pick up a map from one of the staff to show you all the stops on The Marvelous Mile. Dance shows will be performed at 3:05, 4:05, 5:05, and 5:45pm so there's still time to catch one. The map also highlights NYC spots from the show, like Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick's Cathedral, along with pictures from the episodes. 

If you can't make it today, there's still a chance get in on the Marvelous fun. Costumes from the series are on display in the windows of Saks and will be on view for two weeks. Six windows at the legendary flagship store feature Midge's outfits from the Catskills to the Gaslight Café to Miami and more. You'll also get to see her iconic black dresses and her blue dress from the Carnegie Hall scene. 

Here are some scenes from The Marvelous Mile

A pink sign reading MARVELOUS.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
A stage photo opp for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
A cookie cart giving away black-and-white cookies.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
A vintage pink and white vehicle.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
A Miami photo booth at the Maisel event.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
A Maisel branded pink cab.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
Two people stand with the pink Marvelous sign.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
Costumes from the show in the Saks window.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
The Marvelous Mile from overhead with a pink carpet.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
A vintage taxi.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
The pink carpet from above.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out
Staff hand out black-and-white cookies.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

