Stroll through 1960s New York at this Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pop-up today

If you're a fan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, get to Fifth Avenue right now.

A pink carpet is lining the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue right now for a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pop-up featuring vintage cabs, classic pink cars, Manischewitz black-and-white cookies, free lipstick and plenty of fun photo opps.

In honor of the fifth and final season of the super popular show, Amazon Prime is hosting a block party that runs until 6pm today, Friday, April 14. The Marvelous Mile has taken over Fifth Avenue from 46th Street to 56th Street, highlighting key moments from the show.

We stopped by this afternoon and snapped a bunch of photos so you know what to expect. With today's warm weather combined with the ardent fanbase of the show, be prepared for lines and crowds.

Be sure to pick up a map from one of the staff to show you all the stops on The Marvelous Mile. Dance shows will be performed at 3:05, 4:05, 5:05, and 5:45pm so there's still time to catch one. The map also highlights NYC spots from the show, like Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick's Cathedral, along with pictures from the episodes.

If you can't make it today, there's still a chance get in on the Marvelous fun. Costumes from the series are on display in the windows of Saks and will be on view for two weeks. Six windows at the legendary flagship store feature Midge's outfits from the Catskills to the Gaslight Café to Miami and more. You'll also get to see her iconic black dresses and her blue dress from the Carnegie Hall scene.

Here are some scenes from The Marvelous Mile

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

