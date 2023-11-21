Strong winds, rain and flooding expected for New York City ahead of Thanksgiving

It’s not the forecast we want to see during the busiest travel days of the year.

If you haven't broken out your winter coat yet, this may be the week. A cold, wet and windy forecast is predicted for New York City leading into Thanksgiving.

According to the National Weather Service, steady rain and locally heavy downpours (1 - 2 inches of rain) are expected after 6pm on Tuesday, November 21, continuing through Wednesday, which may lead to some flooding. Winds are also expected to increase, with gusts at 30 to 40 miles per hour, which could lead to down power lines and trees. Not exactly what you want to hear as we anticipate the busiest holiday travel season ever.

On that front, the New York City Emergency Management Department has issued a travel advisory for Tuesday, November 21, through Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The good news? The weather is expected to clear up by Wednesday afternoon, and hopefully, travel plans can stay on track as much as possible. Thursday will be clear, just in time for the big parade and Thanksgiving celebrations.

Those headed upstate, however, may encounter a few more challenges. Wintry weather is predicted to bring snow and freezing rain, which could cause hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday.

And if you are stuck at LaGuardia Airport for a little too long, you can find comfort in its revamp and treat yourself to a bagel by the fountain.

New Yorkers and visitors are encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC, the city’s free emergency notification system, to stay informed about the latest weather updates.