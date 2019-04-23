SummerStage announces the lineup for its brand-new Central Park stage

It’s easy to fall in love with New York when the temperature rises above 65 degrees. Why? Well, for one thing, with all the amazing things to do in summer, you’ll have plenty of events to keep you busy from Memorial Day through late September. And there’s a good chance that a lot of the warm-weather events that will soon fill up your calendar will be SummerStage shows (or, at least, they should be).

To get you pumped for the major outdoor arts festival—spanning 17 parks throughout all five boroughs—we’re happy to report that SummerStage has officially announced the full performance lineup for 2019. This year, 200 artists as well as up-and-comers across multiple genres (rock, salsa, jazz, hip-hop, soul, contemporary dance and more) are set to perform. And as usual, at least half of the shows are free!

The season kicks off on June 1 with New Yorker and R&B crooner Emily King along with deep soul revival group Durand Jones & The Indications. In keeping with tradition, there are also ticketed benefit concerts where proceeds help support the City Park’s Foundations free shows. Stand-out acts include George Clinton & Parliament Funkdelic’s Farewell Tour with Galactic, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk; psych-rock trio Khraunbin, rocking badasses Kurt Vile and the Violators with Dinosaur Jr.; Indie-pop queen MARINA, British rock group Bloc Party, new wave heroes The B-52s and more.

Long-standing fans of the Central Park stage will also have a completely revamped flagship venue to rock out at. After undergoing a $5.5 million transformation, the new digs features a brand-new stage and enhanced sound system in addition to better lighting and a new raised seating area. West Elm has added its modern design flair, too: Certain areas of the venue are adorned with the brand’s furniture and summer decor.

But we know what you’re really here for. You want to know who’s playing! So here is the entire performance lineup for SummerStage 2019. For more information on the schedule and how to get tickets to the benefit concerts , visit SummerStage.org.

Saturday, Jun 1: Emily King / Durand Jones and the Indications at Central Park

Saturday, Jun 8: Parquet Courts / Sachiko Kanenobu / ARP / Prince of Queens (DJ set) at Central Park

Monday, Jun 10: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Ying Fang, Ben Bliss, Nathan Gunn, and Dan Saunders at Central Park

Wednesday, Jun 22: The New York Cantors with Special Guests Shulem and Frank London conducted by Zalmen Mlotek presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at Central Park

Wednesday, Jun 12: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Met Opera stars Ying Fang, Ben Bliss, Nathan Gunn, and Dan Saunders at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Thursday, Jun 13: Big Freedia / Mike Q / BATEKOO / Hosted by Gina Yashere at Central Park

Thursday, Jun 13: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Leah Hawkins, Mario Bahg, Joseph Lim, and Dimitri Dover at Jackie Robinson Park

Saturday, Jun 15: Jack DeJohnette, Ravi Coltrane and Matt Garrison Trio, Brandee Younger in association with Sony presents Blue Note Jazz Festival at Central Park

Saturday, Jun 15: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Leah Hawkins, Mario Bahg, Joseph Lim and Dimitri Dover at Williamsbridge Oval

Monday, Jun 17: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Leah Hawkins, Mario Bahg, Joseph Lim, and Dimitri Dover at Socrates Sculpture Park

Wednesday, Jun 19: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at Central Park

Wednesday, Jun 19: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Leah Hawkins, Mario Bahg, Joseph Lim, and Dimitri Dover at Clove Lakes Park

Thursday, Jun 20: 20th Anniversary of Internal Affairs: Pharoahe Monch and Friends / Miss Mocha Sunflower The Rhythm Goddess at Herbert Von King Park

Friday, Jun 21: Ronald K. Brown / EVIDENCE, A Dance Company at Herbert Von King Park

Saturday, Jun 22: THE AUSSIE BBQ: A.B. Original / Hermitude / San Cisco / The Teskey Brothers / Tkay Maidza / WAAX In Association With Sounds Australia, the Australian ConsulGeneral, NY and the Australia Council for the Arts at Central Park

Saturday, Jun 22: Everyday People and Special Guests at Herbert Von King Park

Sunday, Jun 23: Fete de la Musique: Zdar from Cassius / Les Negresses Vertes at Central Park

Sunday, Jun 23: Jesse Royal / Kabaka Pyramid / Max Glazer at Herbert Von King Park

Sunday, Jun 23: Only In Queens Festival: Sheila E. / Musiq Soulchild at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Monday, Jun 24: Japanese Breakfast/ House of Nod (DJ Set) at Central Park

Wednesday, Jun 26: Alvvays/ The Courtneys / Ellis In association with the Consulate General of Canada at Central Park

Thursday, Jun 27: Boot Camp BBQ: Black Moon / Smif n Wessun at Betsy Head Park

Saturday, Jun 29: Young M.A / Funk Flex at Betsy Head Park

Sunday, Jun 30: Buika / A-WA / Blick Bassy / DJ Tara at Central Park

Friday, Jul 5: Mighty Sparrow / CASYM Steel Orchestra at Springfield Park

Saturday, Jul 6: Ralph McDaniels & Friends Soul Jam ft. Blue Magic and DJ Hollywood at Springfield Park

Sunday, Jul 7: Efya / Blinky Bill / DJ Mohogany at Central Park

Sunday, Jul 7: Tabou Combo / Lakou Mizik/ DJ Sabine Blaizin In association with Afro-Latino Festival at Springfield Park

Wednesday, Jul 10: M Ximena Sarinana / iLe / Nathy Peluso In Association with LAMC at Central Park

Thursday, Jul 11: Aterciopelados / Diamente Electrico / DJ Dayansita In Association with LAMC at Queensbridge Park

Friday Jul 12: A Palo Seco In Association with LAMC at Queensbridge Park

Saturday, Jul 13: 20th Anniversary Latin GRAMMY's Celebration In association with LAMC at Central Park

Saturday, Jul 13: Leon Gieco / Kevin Johansen / El Mato / Silvina Moreno / Juan Ingaramo In association with Cosquin Rock and LAMC at Queensbridge Park

Sunday, Jul 14: Family Day: Railroad Earth / Ranky Tanky at Central Park

Sunday, Jul 14: Avery*Sunshine at Queensbridge Park

Wednesday, Jul 17: Merce Cunningham: SummerCool feat. Stephen Petronio Company / Melissa Toogood / Calvin Royal III / A-Y Dancers In Association with the Cunningham Centennial Celebrations with guest curation by Catherine Tharin at Central Park

Thursday, Jul 18: Lisa Lisa & Cover Girls / DJ Lucy Euclid / Hosted by Vinnie Medugno Corporal at Thompson Park

Friday, Jul 19: Jody Watley / Mobile Mondays Corporal at Thompson Park

Saturday, Jul 20: Ana Tijoux / L'Unicorns / DJ Shame Hosted by Jen and Magie In association with La Isla Bonita Corporal at Thompson Park

Sunday, Jul 21: Force MDs and U.M.C's with Red Alert / DJ Xcel & DJ Thrilla Hosted by Tariq Corporal at Thompson Park

Thursday, Jul 25: Grand Wizzard Theodore & Uptown Vinyl Supreme w/ Dj Perly, The B.O.O.M. (Bronx Organic Orchestra Melinated) and The Boogie Down All-Stars at Soundview Park

Friday, Jul 26: Lalo Rodriguez / Los Hermanos Moreno / DJ Lucho at Soundview Park

Friday, Jul 26: Fela! The Concert Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

Saturday, Jul 27: Alceu Valença / Cordel do Fogo Encantado / LaBaq / DJ Grace Kelly In association with Brasil Summerfest at Central Park

Saturday, Jul 27: Slick Rick / DJ Chuck Chillout at Soundview Park

Sunday, Jul 28: Magic System / Smarty / Selma Uamusse / DJ Birane at Central Park

Sunday, Jul 28: The Tedsmooth Oldschool Jam: Freestyle Edition with Cynthia, Lissette Melendez, George Lamond / DJs Eddie B Swift, G-Bo The Pro, Breakbeat Lou & Tedsmooth/ Hosted by Master Z at Soundview Park

Wednesday, Jul 31: Youth Matinee at Central Park

Wednesday, Jul 31: FELA! The Concert (PM) at Central Park

Wednesday, Jul 31 Ray de la Paz / Edgar Joel / DJ Kamala at Crotona Park

Thursday, Aug 1: Samini / Efya at Crotona Park

Friday, Aug 2: Garifuna Collective / Wabafu Garifuna Dance Theater at Crotona Park

Saturday, Aug 3: Taiwanese Waves: One Fang / Tizzy Bac / A Bao / 9m88 at Central Park

Saturday, Aug 3: EPMD 30th Anniversary "Unfinished Business" / Funk Flex B-Day Celebration at Crotona Park

Saturday, Aug 3: The 70’s Soul Jam: The Stylistics, The Manhattans, and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

Sunday, Aug 4: Corinne Bailey Rae / Jose James / DJ Natasha Diggs from Soul in the Horn at Central Park

Thursday, Aug 8: Crumb / Phony Ppl / Purr In Association with DoNYC at East River Park

Friday, Aug 9: Elisa Monte Dance at East River Park

Saturday, Aug 10: VP Records 40th Anniversary: Elephant Man / Junior Reid / Estelle / Raging Fyah at Central Park

Saturday, Aug 10: Mountain Goats at East River Park

Sunday, Aug 11: Lila Downs / Lido Pimienta / DJ Ripley at Central Park

Sunday, Aug 11: Eddie Palmieri / Baby Power / DJ Sonni at East River Park

Wednesday, Aug 14: OMAR / Nakhane / DJ Wildcat at Marcus Garvey Park

Thursday, Aug 15: The Clark Center 60th Anniversary Tribute: George Faison Universal Dance Experience / 5Plus / Dyane Harvey-Salaam / Juel D. Lane / Amy Hall Garner Dances / HSA Dance Ensemble In Association with El Barrio ArtSpace at Marcus Garvey Park

Saturday, Aug 17: Black Woodstock Anniversary: Igmar Thomas / Talib Kweli / Keyon Harrold & Special Guests In association with Moon31 / Future Sounds at Marcus Garvey Park

Sunday, Aug 18: La Sonora Ponceña / Jose "El Canario" Alberto / DJ C. DeVone Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

Sunday, Aug 18: Selena for Sanctuary: Cuco / Ambar Lucid / DJ Svani / Santuario House Band with Music Direction by Adrian Quesada at Central Park

Sunday, Aug 18: The Wailers featuring Julian Junior Marvin/ DJ Queen Majesty In Association with DoNYC at Marcus Garvey Park

Wednesday, Aug 21: Carnival of the Animals (Work-inProgress excerpt) with Wendy Whelan and Marc Bamuthi Joseph / Film: Restless Creature at Central Park

Sunday, Aug 25: La India / Cimafunk / DJ Sonni / DJ Lucho at Central Park

Tuesday, Aug 27: The Originals at Central Park



Charlie Parker Jazz Festival 2019 Schedule

Friday, Aug 23: Harlem 100: Michael Mwenso and the Shakes / Brianna Thomas / Vuyo Sotashe / Fred Wesley/ Jazzmobile presents: Winard Harper & Jeli Posse at Marcus Garvey Park

Saturday, Aug 24: Dee Dee Bridgewater / Ravi Coltrane / Quiana Lynell / Reclamation: Camille Thurman, Nikara Warren and Brandee Younger in association with the Jazz Gallery and the Joyce and George Wein Foundation at Marcus Garvey Park

Sunday, Aug 25: Carl Allen's Art Blakey Tribute / George Coleman Trio / Fred Hersch / Lakecia Benjamin at Tompkins Square Park

SummerStage 2019 Benefit Show Schedule at Central Park

Tuesday, Jun 4: One Nation Under A Groove - Farewell Tour 2019: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic / Galactic / Fishbone / Dumpstaphunk / Miss Velvet Presented by Sony presents Blue Note Jazz Festival

Thursday, Jun 20: Khruangbin / Connan Mockasin and Kikagaku Moyo Produced by The Bowery Presents

Thursday, Jul 25: Kurt Vile and the Violators / Dinosaur Jr. / Cate Le Bon Produced by The Bowery Presents

Thursday, Aug 8: Guster / Rubblebucket Produced by The Bowery Presents

Wednesday, Aug 28: King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard Produced by The Bowery Presents

Wednesday, Sept 4: Tash Sultana Produced by The Bowery Presents

Saturday, Sept 14: The Growlers Produced by The Bowery Presents

Monday, Sept 16: MARINA - Love + Fear Tour Produced by The Bowery Presents

Friday, Sept 20: Bloc Party performing Silent Alarm Produced by The Bowery Presents

Tuesday, Sept 24: The B-52s / OMD / Berlin Produced by The Bowery Presents